The 12 season of the hit dancing show, "Dancing On Ice", returns to ITV Choice this week.
And this season sees the debut of the first blind contest and same sex dance couple.
Starting on Friday, February 7 at 8pm, 12 celebrity skaters will take to the ice in a blaze of glory as they go head to head each week in a bid to become champions of the ice.
Here are the contestants and their dance partners for season 12:
TV presenter, Radzi Chinyanganya who teams with professional dancer Jessica Hatfield.