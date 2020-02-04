'Dancing On Ice' debuts first gay couple in new season









Twelve celebrities take to the ice in season 12 of "Dancing on Ice". Picture: Supplied The 12 season of the hit dancing show, "Dancing On Ice", returns to ITV Choice this week. And this season sees the debut of the first blind contest and same sex dance couple. Starting on Friday, February 7 at 8pm, 12 celebrity skaters will take to the ice in a blaze of glory as they go head to head each week in a bid to become champions of the ice. Here are the contestants and their dance partners for season 12: TV presenter, Radzi Chinyanganya who teams with professional dancer Jessica Hatfield.

Model and fashion brand owner, Caprice Bourret dancing with Hamish Gaman.

Talk show host, Trisha Goddard who partners Łukasz Różycki.

Magician and TV presenter, Ben Hanlin dancing with Carlotta Edwards.

Perri Kiely - known for Dancing in Diversity. He will accompany Vanessa Bauer.

Coronation Street actress Lisa George and professional partner Tom Naylor

Ian “H” Watkins, once part of pop group Steps. His professional partner is Matt Evers, making them the show's first same-sex dance couple.

ITV News host Lucrezia Millarini, dancing with professional Brendyn Hatfield

Love Island 2019's Maura Higgins, who partners with Alexander Demetriou

Footballer, Kevin Kilbane dancing with Brianne Delcourt

Paralympian Libby Clegg and professional partner Mark Hanretty. Clegg will be the show's first ever blind contestant

Actor and presenter, Joe Swash who will team up with Alexandra Schauman

Once again hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the judges for this series sees the return of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and dance troupe, Diversity star Ashley Banjo who will be joined by actor and singer John Barrowman, who replaces Jason Gardiner.

*Tune in to "Dancing On Ice" on February 7 at 8pm on ITV Choice.