‘Date My Family’ blunder leaves bachelor heartbroken

The latest instalment of Mzansi Magic’s reality show Date My Family has proven that dating can be an extreme sport. Now imagine how hectic blind dates are? On Sunday evening, the country met 33-year-old suitor, Letlhogonolo, an entrepreneur from Roodepoort. This was Letlhogonolo's second attempt at finding love on Mzansi Magic’s popular dating show and six years later, lady luck was still not on his side. The suitor charmed his way into the three potential families through his sense of humour, good sense of style, and his love for food. The dinner dates with the families went well except for one auntie from the second family who was a bit abrupt. In the case of Letlhogonolo, the “unkind aunt” cost him dearly.

The potential dates was Julianne, a self-professed nudist and a video vixen. Then Cynthia, who was referred to as Ciara of South Africa by her friends and Leah, the good Christian lady who is still a virgin.

After the dinners were eaten, Letlhogonolo had to choose to go on a first date with one of the potentials, and after much deliberation, the bachelor went with the third lady, whose family was very welcoming.

How the show works is, after the suitor has made his choice, he gets to see the other two ladies he didn’t choose. They appear briefly as they introduce themselves on a pre-recorded video clip. Letlhogonolo couldn’t hide his disappointment after the reveal that he had chosen the wrong date.

Tweeps were having a field day as Letlhogonolo beat himself up for choosing Leah.

She was so excited Letlhogonolo chose her, she was already making plans to write to Our Perfect Wedding, while her date was nursing a broken heart.

* Catch "Date My Family'' on Mzansi Magic, DStv Channel 161, Sundays at 6pm.