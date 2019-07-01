'Dr' Benjamin Dube. Picture: Twitter

Mzansi Magic’s reality show 'Date My Family’s' bachelor ‘Dr’ Benjamin Dube got tongues wagging on Twitter when he took a moment before revealing that he studied medicine at the University of Johannesburg (UJ). Dube initially introduced himself as an IT specialist, who was looking for a smart, down to earth lady. She must be a good cook and love going to church.

The three suitors’ families welcomed the bachelor, who seemed sincere when he mentioned he was once a doctor but got suspended for giving a patient the wrong prescription.

The good doctor was very generous with his personal information, stating that he is a recovering alcoholic who also suffered depression, and the families all seemed empathetic.

The third family though didn’t seem convinced about some of the information ‘Dr’ Dube shared, especially after he paused for a moment, took a sip of his wine glass and then only responded to the question about where he studied medicine.

“Where did you study for your medical degree?” asked a family member.

“I went to UJ," he said after a long pause.

Benjamin is living my dream life guys a whole package of Dr and IT specialist.

He then killed it by saying he did medicine at UJ

😂😂😂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/l3nO4rOzGb — TheBrain (@lovemore_v) June 30, 2019

Following the awkward moment, 'Dr' Dube left.

His response caused a frenzy on Twitter, with many wondering if he is even a real doctor, since UJ doesn't have a medical faculty.

Dr Banjamin Dube went to the wrong university that's why he gave wrong prescription #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/zFsB1TC1s4 — 𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝒟𝒾𝓈𝒸𝒾𝓅𝓁𝑒 (@JuniorNangambi) June 30, 2019

UJ's response quickly cleared things up:

Benjamin lets talk in a few years, we might be able to help you enroll for a medical degree, only if you qualify. #UJTheFutureReimagined #DateMyFamily https://t.co/WukLU3zPQQ — University of JHB (@go2uj) June 30, 2019

#DateMyFamily You ruined it there Benjamin! Medicine at UJ? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/THfbJoFyeZ — Queer Coconut 🇧🇼👑🌈🥥 (@DeclanMolatlhwe) June 30, 2019

#DateMyFamily: We need a Doctor for this season. He must have kids. He must have graduated at UJ.



Benjamin Dube: pic.twitter.com/4SEc6WFiv9 — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) June 30, 2019

This Dr Benjamin Dube is definitely a scam 😂😂😂😂😂 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/niHBMfZHyn — Zama Mvulane ™️ (@zmvulane) June 30, 2019



