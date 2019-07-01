'Dr' Benjamin Dube. Picture: Twitter

Mzansi Magic’s reality show 'Date My Family’s' bachelor ‘Dr’ Benjamin Dube got tongues wagging on Twitter when he took a moment before revealing that he studied medicine at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

Dube initially introduced himself as an IT specialist, who was looking for a smart, down to earth lady. She must be a good cook and love going to church.

The three suitors’ families welcomed the bachelor, who seemed sincere when he mentioned he was once a doctor but got suspended for giving a patient the wrong prescription.

The good doctor was very generous with his personal information, stating that he is a recovering alcoholic who also suffered depression, and the families all seemed empathetic.

The third family though didn’t seem convinced about some of the information ‘Dr’ Dube shared, especially after he paused for a moment, took a sip of his wine glass and then only responded to the question about where he studied medicine.

“Where did you study for your medical degree?” asked a family member.

“I went to UJ," he said after a long pause.

Following the awkward moment, 'Dr' Dube left.

His response caused a frenzy on Twitter, with many wondering if he is even a real doctor, since UJ doesn't have a medical faculty. 

UJ's response quickly cleared things up: