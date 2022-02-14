DBN Gogo gets stamp of approval from 'Big Brother Mzansi' fans, Acacia sent packing
Local amapiano sensation DBN Gogo brought the house down during the weekly Saturday Night Party on “Big Brother Mzansi”.
The weekly affair in the party room seems to be one of the highlights for fans of the reality show.
This week the “Khuza Gogo” star hit the decks for the housemates who were ready to groove like never before after getting their outfits ready for the occasion.
Sis Tamara, Thato and Terry were in full dance mode when they entered the party room, however, Mphowabadimo was happiest to be dancing the night away.
It was GOOD TIMES during this week’s Saturday Night Party! Being stuck in the #BBMzansi House certainly has its perks, hey? ⁰⁰Check out our site for video exclusives and highlights: https://t.co/HlrwrgQsYV pic.twitter.com/HMnrKo4cFQ— Big Brother Mzansi (@BBMzansi) February 13, 2022
Nthabii was living in the moment and blew the whistle all night as she raved on with the fire music leaving the housemates burning up the dance floor.
Fans of the show only had positive things to say about the “Dakiwe” hitmaker.
Dbn gogo is one person who always understands the assignment #BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/AQR1An8tNg— Adaize (@Adaize40) February 13, 2022
What DBN GoGo is doing can't be undone what a wow #BBMzansi 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rwe9K7l2GS— Dimpho (@Dimpho88107797) February 12, 2022
DBN Gogo hitting us with those songs you can't Shazam🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🕺🕺🕺 #BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/bD7R7vant0— Tebza (@Aluta_Continua6) February 12, 2022
DBN Gogo bring biggie's house on fire please #BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/39SpzFGaAf— Thandi mkhatswa (@thandi_mkhatswa) February 12, 2022
Mpho and DBN Gogo 🔥💃🕺It going down #BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/558F54KFSU— ROMEO🏃♂️👀🙆♂️ (@Nombika_Bongarh) February 12, 2022
On Sunday night, Acacia was evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house.
Acacia’s time in the “Big Brother Mzansi” house has been somewhat rough of late and she’s been in disagreements with B.U., Venus, Yoli and Themba.
Her refusal to back down from any argument and the vociferous defence of her position led her to be labelled, “confrontational” was the main contributing factor to her eviction.
During her exit interview with Lawrence, Acacia made no bones about the fact that she is confrontational and shared her feelings about B.U. with Lawrence. She also said that she thinks Venus will win this whole thing.