DBN Gogo gets stamp of approval from 'Big Brother Mzansi' fans, Acacia sent packing

Local amapiano sensation DBN Gogo brought the house down during the weekly Saturday Night Party on “Big Brother Mzansi”. The weekly affair in the party room seems to be one of the highlights for fans of the reality show.

This week the “Khuza Gogo” star hit the decks for the housemates who were ready to groove like never before after getting their outfits ready for the occasion. Sis Tamara, Thato and Terry were in full dance mode when they entered the party room, however, Mphowabadimo was happiest to be dancing the night away. It was GOOD TIMES during this week’s Saturday Night Party! Being stuck in the #BBMzansi House certainly has its perks, hey? ⁰⁰Check out our site for video exclusives and highlights: https://t.co/HlrwrgQsYV pic.twitter.com/HMnrKo4cFQ — Big Brother Mzansi (@BBMzansi) February 13, 2022

Acacia’s time in the “Big Brother Mzansi” house has been somewhat rough of late and she’s been in disagreements with B.U., Venus, Yoli and Themba. Her refusal to back down from any argument and the vociferous defence of her position led her to be labelled, “confrontational” was the main contributing factor to her eviction.