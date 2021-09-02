Despite being a true mastermind, Kiran gets outplayed in ‘Survivor SA: Immunity Island’

As the numbers shrink in the rat race to win M-Net’s “Survivor SA: Immunity Island”, the tension among the Osindile castaways mounts. Following Santoni’s long-overdue exit, it was time for the remaining tribe mates to regroup, especially Anela, who, in playing double-agent, found himself out of favour with his former League of Shadows alliance.

Meanwhile, Tyson was breathing a huge sigh of relief at winning the fire-making challenge, which forced him to go head-to-head with Santoni after Nicole played her fire idol. He gloated about it bolstering his dazzling résumé. Kiran, still annoyed by Anela’s flip-flopping shenanigans, cautioned Tyson against severing ties with him as he could prove to be a crucial vote at tribal council should Chappies win the individual immunity challenge. To date, Chappies has been on an unbeatable winning streak. As such, he has the biggest target on his back.

But he isn’t fazed by it. If anything, it spurs him on to maintain his dominance in the game. At the reward challenge, Chappies, wearing his war paint, emerged victoriously and earned himself much-needed sustenance with a steak and mash meal, accompanied by milk tart and red wine. And he was allowed to chose someone to join him.

Chappies chose Anela to join him for a streak and mash feast. Picture: Supplied After Anela’s humiliation at the previous night’s tribal council, he felt he could do with some cheering up. Of course, the magnanimous gesture was underpinned by an ulterior motive – he wanted to sway Anela to side with Nicole and himself. Meanwhile, a ravenous Nicole, Tyson and Kiran were busy trying to figure out their rice rations when Chappies and Anela returned from their feast still hungry.

They duped the trio into believing that they had to share the treats. In recent episodes, it was revealed that Chappies had an edge over his fellow tribe members as he found artful ways to ensure he got enough nourishment. Aside from helping himself to the rice rations, which he is no longer able to do with Kiran as the accountant, he relies on his midnight feasting on crab and prawn to get him through. And the Chappies 3.0 version is most unapologetic about his secret diner.

The tribe gearing up to fight for the immunity necklace. Picture: Supplied At the individual immunity challenge, everyone was vying for a win. However, they were no match for Chappies. Ahead of the voting, it was clear that Kiran’s head was on the chopping block. With Tyson nursing an injury, the other tribe member felt he was the greatest threat. Having learnt his lesson from the previous episode, Anela was upfront about the decision taken. As such, Kiran, who has always been able to manoeuvre the votes in favour of his alliance with Tyson, found himself out of time to work his play.

At the tribal council, host Nico Panagio gauged everyone’s sentiments at this stage of the game. Santoni, as the latest jury member, was elated to learn that Chappies remained undefeated. When Nico brought up the subject of food, everyone, especially Tyson, was quick to single out Chappies. They felt his secret dining outings were selfish until Nico pointed out that they could be doing the same but chose not to do so.

Chappies defended himself by saying that he “outwits with the food to outplay with the challenges”. He also pointed out that it boiled down to him having a do-or-die mindset. Of course, the writing was on the wall for Kiran, and he accepted his fate while Tyson was clearly gutted to lose his greatest ally in the game. Tyson was gutted when Kiran was voted out. Supplied In parting, Kiran said: “I want to be remembered as a great player of this game; someone who was equally placed at outwitting, outplaying and outlasting.

“I’ve played beyond my wildest dreams, and as a super fan of this game. “I hope I’ve reached the upper echelon of players who never got the chance to win but who people were rooting for.” At the end of the day, there is no forgetting Kiran’s calculated bold moves. He played the game and he played it well.