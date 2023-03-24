‘Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande’ to unpack the drama in the Winelands of Cape Town

Following the exciting journey of the five women on “Die Real Housewives van Pretoria”, reality TV lovers are in for a treat as “Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande” are coming to kykNET. “Die Real Housewives van Pretoria”, which started in October 2022 on kykNET, was the first series in Afrikaans and now the second one is coming soon.

Six women are about to open their houses, their hearts and their lives to viewers. From former beauty queens, entrepreneurs with bright ideas, a fitness model with a lust for life, a medical doctor who moved from trauma to aesthetic, a singer who exchanged the microphone for the corporate life to a woman who is married to the head of one of the oldest South African companies. Curious viewers will, of course, have to wait until Friday, March 31, when the names of these glamorous women will be announced.

“Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande” was filmed in and around Franschhoek, Paarl, Stellenbosch and Somerset West. According to Barrie Kelly from NBC Universal, the US company that owns the “Housewives” franchise, “Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande” is one of the most gorgeous locations of the franchises to date. “The Cape Winelands is incredible and I love how the opening titles showcases this,” said Kelly.

“The scenery of nature and the beautiful towns are truly one of the main characters of the series,” said the series director, Pascual Wakefield. “Viewers will definitely relate to every woman, sit on the edge of their seats when things get serious and be emotionally moved at times. There will also be a lot of laughter – all in one episode. These women lead luxurious lives with a lot of heart.” “It was a privilege to shoot this series in one of the most photogenic regions in our country,” said Lindi Lucouw from Red Pepper, the production company that is responsible for the series.