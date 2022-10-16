‘Die Real Housewives van Pretoria’ shine a light on the drama going down in Silver Lakes

"Die Real Housewives van Pretoria" have finally made its small screen debut and who would have thought that there is so much drama in Silver Lakes? South Africans were introduced to a new group of housewives residing on the wealthier end of Pretoria. These ladies have closets, homes and cars that show just how deep their pockets run and it’s deep.

Story continues below Advertisement

A launch and special screening for the reality show was held at Monte de Dios Wedding and Conference Venue. The housewives came dressed in their best attires for the big night and made quite the entrance as they walked down the stairs leading to the red carpet. MC Rozanne McKenzie introduced each lady before they made their grand entrance.

Melany Viljoen looked stunning in a black risqué number by The XVII and Talana Kuhn looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging number that showed off her belly bump. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mel Viljoen (@melanyviljoen) The first episode of “Die Real Housewives van Pretoria” saw viewers being introduced to the housewife that brings the ladies together, Renske Lammerding. The view of the lake from Lammerding’s mansion is breathtaking. But while she may be the head wife the personalities on the show might just snatch the title from her.

Story continues below Advertisement

Viewers got to learn about the ladies during the first episode as they bonded. Kiki La Coco and Melany got on like a house on fire. Hopefully, her bringing up The Tammy Taylor Nails' “Carte Blanche” issue won’t mess up the budding friendship. Melany and her husband, however, made sure to let everyone know what the tea is when it comes to the scandal. So she’s using #RHOPTA to clear up the Carte Blanche expose around Tammy Tailor… I get it 👌🏾🫠 — Sibu Mabena (@sibumabena) October 13, 2022 Kiki is most known for being the wife of “die Malcolm "Fokken" Wentzel”, who is TikTok famous along with their helper Thembi, and viewers got a glimpse of that during the episode.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kykNET (@kyknettv) The entire cast got together for a “stokvel” and not the kind you are thinking. These ladies came dressed in the nines for their “stokvel” hosted at Renske’s home. Things got a bit tense among the ladies when they decided to table what they have heard about each other. Melany was curious about wanting to find out which housewife had inherited her fortune and unconventional and outspoken pastor Marié Bosman claimed her truth.

While some of the ladies love Silver Lakes, Melany is not a fan and prefers her Midstream Estate where the streets are steamed every morning. “She’s actually best friends with my ex husbands wife…dit gaan mal wees” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #RHOPTA im so excited for this wit mense drama 🤣🤦🏽‍♀️ their shade is SHADE!!!!!!!!! — Sibu Mabena (@sibumabena) October 13, 2022 Melany is married to the notorious lawyer Peet Viljoen, the CEO of Tammy Taylor Nails and when things hit the roof for him, the Silver Lakes community, including his ex-wife turned their back on him. This has left a sour taste in Melany’s mouth and when it comes to her man, she will defend him.

Rhona Erasmus and Talana gave the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to their diary entries. They held nothing back bringing the humour and shade. Real Housewives of Pretoria was actually quite lit! That Mel chick is crazy. But I'm loving @Kikilacoco1 Kiki. The Silver lakes gang is darem baie boring. #RHOPretoria #rhopta pic.twitter.com/x8BZ9iQX44 — KhoiSanWomxn 🇿🇦 (@KhoiSanWomxn) October 13, 2022 The husbands were given quite the screen time during the first episode and hopefully, they will be around for the entire season. Husbands are known to bring drama. "Die Real Housewives van Pretoria" is in Afrikaans but don’t worry about not understanding there are subtitles and if you understand the language might find yourself automatically just catching on.

The season looks promising with some drama certainly in store. “Die Real Housewives van Pretoria” airs every Thursday at 8pm on kykNET (DStv Channel 144).