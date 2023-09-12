DJ Zinhle excited to share ‘new chapter’ of her life on season 3 of ‘The Unexpected’

DJ Zinhle’s award-winning reality show ‘The Unexpected’ is coming back for a third season on BET. The 13-episode season will air weekly, offering viewers an exclusive window into the life of the beloved DJ Zinhle, as well as her circle of friends.

This season, DJ Zinhle grapples with the untimely loss of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, the father of her first child Kairo, providing an intimate look into her process of healing. DJ Zinhle takes centre stage, allowing fans unprecedented access to her journey. The entrepreneur will share behind-the-scenes stories of her friends and family’s collaborative efforts and the joys of working together.

Her recent acquisition of a fun house will be showcased, giving viewers an inside look into her world of creativity and entrepreneurship.

“I’m truly excited to share this new chapter of my life with all of you through ‘The Unexpected’ Season 3 on BET,” shared DJ Zinhle in a press statement. “This season has been a journey of healing, growth, and new beginnings, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to let you into my world. “We’ve got some incredible stories to tell, and I hope that my experiences can inspire and connect with all of you out there. Buckle up, it’s going to be an unforgettable ride!”