DJ Zinhle surprises her husband Murdah Bongz with a car for his 37th birthday

Musician Bongani Mohosana, better known as Mörda or Murdah Bongz, on June 9 celebrated his 37th birthday and his wife DJ Zinhle spoiled him with the perfect gift. Taking to Instagram, Murdah Bongz posted clips from his birthday celebration with his family and friends where he was surprised with a classic vintage car from DJ Zinhle.

Murdah Bongz can be seen looking visibly emotional as he runs out to hug Zinhle. In the clip, a board can be seen written that the car should not be posted on social media, keeping it under wraps until the owner sees it. The vehicle is a cobra convertible in a deep purple/violet colour and judging from the videos Murdah Bongz loved it. DJ Zinhle revealed on the second season of ‘DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected’ that she and Murdah Bongz had gotten married and had managed to hide it from her friends for six months.

“Bongani and his family came to my mom’s house to negotiate lobola. And we decided that it should be a small thing, with just family,” she said on the show. The former Black Motion member last year surprised Zinhle with a diamond ring, leaving her overwhelmed by emotion. Murdah Bongz is open about his love and adoration, he has even previously shared that Zinhle has saved his life by discovering light in him that he didn't know existed in him.