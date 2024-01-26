Do you think you can cook? ‘MasterChef South Africa’ season 5 entries are now open

Are you a home cook with a passion for food? Then this is your chance to show off your culinary skills and win big. ‘MasterChef South Africa’ is back and now is the time to enter if you want to be chosen as a contestant.

This exciting cooking show is sponsored by Pick n Pay and will be broadcast on S3 (formerly known as SABC3). The winner of the local fifth version of the world’s biggest television cooking competition will scoop up a tasty R1-million in prize money. To possibly bake, fry, or roast your way to success in the ‘MasterChef South Africa’ kitchen, you must be a South African citizen above the age of 18 who has never earned a living as a professional chef.

You simply have to live and breathe food, love spending time in front of the stove, and know how to whip up the most mouthwatering meals. Based on these basic ingredients, the ‘MasterChef South Africa’ producers will whittle down all the entries via different audition phases. Twenty contestants will then get to wear MasterChef’s iconic aprons representing South Africa’s rich and varied food culture.

Contestants will get to wear the MasterChef aprons. Picture: Supplied These twenty lucky amateur chefs will then be able to impress the show’s three celebrity judges with their culinary creations.

So, how do you enter this life-changing competition? Visit the official ‘MasterChef South Africa’ website at www.masterchefsa.tv, where you’ll find all the instructions. Also, make sure you use this exact website address. Since ‘MasterChef’ is a global phenomenon produced in many countries, there are dozens of show and fan pages on the internet.