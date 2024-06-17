Drama on 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - South Africa' spills into real life as Nonku Williams gets sued by Peet Viljoen

‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - South Africa’ is currently streaming on Showmax and South Africa’s housewives are serving drama - from booty shaking to hectic allegations being made. With eight housewives from five different South African ‘The Real Housewives' franchises, brought together in Jamaica, of course there is bound to be drama.

Nonku Williams from ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ has been poking the bear when it comes to Melany Viljoen from ‘The Real Housewives of Pretoria’ on the reality show; enquiring about the allegations about Tammy Taylor Nails and even made accusations that she believes Melany could be in abusive marriage. As the episodes continue to air and the housewives and viewers binge on all the drama, the Viljoens are not taking the things Nonku has said lightly. As the episodes continue to air and the housewives and viewers binge on all the drama, the Viljoens are not taking the things Nonku Williams has said lightly. Picture: Instagram / MelanyViljoen Peet has issued a letter of demand against one of Africa’s longest running housewives, and is suing her for R1 million for defamation of character for alleging that he abuses his wife and that she is in a “cult for one”.

“Peet and Mel from ‘The Real Housewives of Pretoria’ are claiming damages of R 1 million from a glamorous Durban housewife because she claimed Peet abused his wife,” reported Rapport on Sunday. In a joint statement, Peet argued that the only abuse that Mel has to endure is from carrying all those diamonds around and how he flew her business class to Jamaica as production could only afford economy tickets and how he took her to Miami before she started filming the reality show and also after. Nonku also claimed that she believes Peet runs Mel‘s life and is responsible for her decision not to have kids. In their statement, Peet refuted the allegation and defended their choice not to have children.