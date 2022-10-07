Entries for ‘Big Brother Titans’ is now open

Entries are officially open for the next season of the “Big Brother” franchise. If you’ve got what it takes to be the next “Big Brother” title winner, then sign up to audition for the opportunity to find your claim to fame on the reality series.

Entries for “Big Brother Titans” is currently open to members of the public, who have until October 22 to make their submissions. This is M-Net’s exciting new season of the popular franchise but with a twist: it will feature brand new contestants from both Nigeria and South Africa. “Big Brother Titans” entrants must be 21 years old by the end of October, and they must be a South African or Nigerian citizen or a permanent resident of either country.

Popular TV personality Lawrence Maleka will host alongside Nigerian lawyer and media personality Chukwuebuka Obi-Uchendu, who was also a housemate on “Big Brother Naija” in 2006. To enter, simply upload a 2-minute video on the “Big Brother Titans” website: mnet.tv/bigbrothertitans. We hear it’s going to be the biggest season yet!