Sunday, January 1, 2023

Eugene Khoza returns to the limelight to host Mzansi Wethu’s ‘I’m With Your Ex’

Eugene Khoza host of "I'm With Your Ex". Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Mzansi Wethu’s Saturday night line-up is about to be ignited with some new shows this January 2023.

These offerings include “I’m With Your Ex'' and “Ngithande Nami”, while “Umthwalo” returns for season two.

Comedian Eugene Khoza will be hosting the risky love show “I’m With Your Ex”, which will premiere on January 14 at 8pm. It’s a show where people come clean that their new lover is, in fact, their friend’s former flame.

“I’m With Your Ex” is more than a confrontation reality show: it’s an exploration of love and the places we find it and looks at what happens when romance strikes in the same friendship circle twice – leaving relationships in jeopardy.

It builds on the question: Is love worth risking it all?

Hosted by Maqhawe Khathide, “Umthwalo” which was previously known as “Ho Lekane” will return for its second season on the same day at 8.30pm.

The show gives breadwinners the chance to confront financially demanding family members, finally drawing a line and saying, ‘it ends here’.

Also joining the Mzansi Wethu line-up is “Ngithande Nami”, which is hosted by presenter and spiritual advisor Siyabonga Mkhize. The new reality show focuses on individuals who seek answers from their absent biological parent(s).

They have gone on to enjoy great success in their lives but the one thing missing is the love of their absent parent.

“Ngithande Nami” will premiere on January 21 at 9pm.

“In 2022, we grew the slate of original reality shows on Mzansi Wethu, and we’re continuing with that path in 2023.

“Saturday nights are especially exciting this coming January, and we look forward to giving our viewers some great entertainment that’s exclusive to the channel,” says Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

