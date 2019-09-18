"The Real Housewives of Johannesburg" season 2 cast. Picture: Supplied



"The Real Housewives of Johannesburg" are back for a new season and the drama seems bigger than ever.

1Magic this week released a trailer of the new season that follows their lives in Joburg.





In season one we were introduced to Evodia Mogase, Mercy Mogase , Brinnette Seopela , Christall Kay , Lendy Ter Mors and Naledi Willers. In season two, only two original "wives", Christall and Brinnette, returns. They will be joined by actress Tarina Patel and radio personality Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho.

They are back ‼️✨ The Real Housewives of Johannesburg return with more frenemies, drama and the sparkling life everyone envies! | Season 2 premieres on Friday, October 18th, at 19:00 📺💃🏾 pic.twitter.com/zNuOUncSRY — 1Magic (@1MagicTV) September 18, 2019



Mogase gave viewers lines like "what a joke ma darling" and went on to be known as the queen of Versace.

The Real Housewives of JHB without Evodia?? what a joke ma dahling 🤭 — Mami 👑 (@qinisohlabisa) September 18, 2019 Imagine watching the Real Housewives without Evodia and Mercy. Hayi no they can miss me✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/nxbhgA6RnI — L A C H I M O L A L A (@andie_rubela) September 18, 2019 There is no #RHOJ without Evodia. No seriously we need her back on Season 2. — Vanessa.M 🦄🏳️‍🌈🇿🇦 (@VannyK_Nessa) September 18, 2019 Evodia and Mercy did too much at the reunion but I've seen worse at these American reunions... honestly Evodia and Crystal made this show for me,the rest were extras. — IG:Samke_Mabaso (@Samke_Mabaso) September 18, 2019 Tweeps did not hold back their feelings:

Fan favourite Evodia "Madam" Mogase and her daughter will not be returning to the show. When Mogase confirmed via Instagram earlier this year that she would not be returning, fans thought she was joking. This has led to "fans' claiming they won't be watching season 2.