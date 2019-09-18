"The Real Housewives of Johannesburg" season 2 cast. Picture: Supplied
"The Real Housewives of Johannesburg" are back for a new season and the drama seems bigger than ever. 
1Magic this week released a trailer of the new season that follows their lives in Joburg. 

In season one we were introduced to Evodia Mogase,  Mercy Mogase Brinnette Seopela Christall Kay Lendy Ter Mors  and  Naledi Willers. In season two, only two original "wives", Christall and Brinnette, returns.  They will be joined by actress Tarina Patel and radio personality  Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho. 

Fan favourite Evodia "Madam" Mogase and her daughter will not be returning to the show. When Mogase confirmed via Instagram earlier this year that she would not be returning, fans thought she was joking. This has led to "fans' claiming they won't be watching season 2.

Mogase gave viewers lines like "what a joke ma darling" and went on to be known as the queen of Versace.

 Tweeps did not hold back their feelings: