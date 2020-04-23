Fans go crazy over Boity’s verse on Stogie T’s jam ‘All You Do Is Talk’

The last few episodes of "Boity: Own Your Throne" which aired on BET DStv 129 saw the TV presenter turned rapper letting fans into her personal life, her spiritual gifting and her musical journey which includes her frustrations with the "record label". Speaking on Wednesday night's episode of her reality show, Boity was heard saying: “People are assuming that I am just laid-back and not wanting to release new music. I have so much music." Her mother Modiehi Thulo was also heard expressing her anger and disappointment at how people that Boity had trusted, turned out to be the ones that back stabbed and betrayed her daughter. She spoke about the brutality of the music and entertainment industry. Watch the video clip below:

Rallying behind the "Wuz Dat?" rapper, fans took to Twitter offering their messages of love and support.

#BOITYBET @Boity people are really cruel out there, and am glad that you not letting this slide. Fight for what is yours and dont let them try to break you while you making life great for yourself. I LOVE YOU FOR OWNING YOUR THROWN 👑👑 — Somila (@ngcetane_kiviti) April 22, 2020

😩♥️ @Boity one of the strongest people I know, this shall pass #BOITYBET — Blanco 🥇 (@BobbyBlanco_) April 22, 2020

#BoityBET Boity is lucky to have bash as her manager. someone who has her back 100%👏🏾🙏🏾 — Tumelo Steve Molefe #EVERYTHINGWILLBEOKAY🙏🏾 (@TumeloM95823563) April 22, 2020

While fans wait with bated breath for what Boity has in store she took to Twitter to share her verse of her latest feature.

Legendary hip-hip star Stogie T's latest body of work "All You Do Is Talk" features Nadia Nakai, Nasty C and Boity.

Please note the music contains strong language:

A FAVE! “All you do is talk” - Stogie T ft Nasty C, Boity, Nadia Nakai 🔥🔥🔥👑👑👑💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/HuvZKXhhPX — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) April 23, 2020

See below Twitter reactions as fans go all gaga over Boity's verse.

Boity murders every verse 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥 how?! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kVem4k5gmE — ㄥ乇乇 (@IamLeeCore) April 23, 2020

You killing these verses 🙆🏾‍♂️🔥🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/VH4ZkjR4W4 — KingNhlingoMnisi (@king_mnisi) April 23, 2020

I'm also in shock of how she's killing it so hard, born rapper — X_Marrow (@XMarrow4) April 23, 2020

Best rapper in the game. — Mantashe in a Rari (@RuguYoung) April 23, 2020

Listen to the full "All You Do Is Talk" (feat. Nasty C, Boity, Nadia Nakai) below.

Warning: The content of the song contains strong language.



