Boity Thulo. Picture: Instagram
Fans go crazy over Boity’s verse on Stogie T’s jam ‘All You Do Is Talk’

Time of article published 2h ago

The last few episodes of "Boity: Own Your Throne" which aired on BET DStv 129 saw the TV presenter turned rapper letting fans into her personal life, her spiritual gifting and her musical journey which includes her frustrations with the "record label". 

Speaking on Wednesday night's episode of her reality show, Boity was heard saying: “People are assuming that I am just laid-back and not wanting to release new music. I have so much music."

Her mother Modiehi Thulo was also heard expressing her anger and disappointment at how people that Boity had trusted, turned out to be the ones that back stabbed and betrayed her daughter.

She spoke about the brutality of the music and entertainment industry.

Watch the video clip below:

Rallying behind the "Wuz Dat?" rapper, fans took to Twitter offering their messages of love and support.

While fans wait with bated breath for what Boity has in store she took to Twitter to share her verse of her latest feature.

Legendary hip-hip star Stogie T's latest body of work "All You Do Is Talk" features Nadia Nakai, Nasty C and Boity.

Please note the music contains strong language:

See below Twitter reactions as fans go all gaga over Boity's verse.

Listen to the full "All You Do Is Talk" (feat. Nasty C, Boity, Nadia Nakai) below.

Warning: The content of the song contains strong language.


Boity Thulo

