Oh Boy. #DateMyFamily 😔 😢 😭 😂 pic.twitter.com/hPoD53sPHS— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) December 2, 2018
Bana ba rutwang ke dieman surely ba fail'a huuurey 😂 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/oNobzEiIdK— ťěføłõğý (@TRMeletse) December 3, 2018
This happens to be the guy on #DateMyFamily tonight. pic.twitter.com/zUE1TqE3qA— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) December 2, 2018
Incase someone wants to buy Brigida a table. Here she is #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/cxkQHeikGy— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) December 2, 2018
Kabelo is not even single #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/c9vtdpevxm— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) December 2, 2018
South Africa alive with possibilities. How do you go on a National Tv with your side chick. Kabelo went to Date My Family with his side chick Thato Olifant. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/8IQkpuWSXN— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) December 2, 2018
I'm so curious about #DateMyFamily's casting process when looking for bachelor's. As much as some may be ingenuine, I find it boring that such rude and overly "comic" bachelors can be allowed to people's homes so easily.— Treat S. Mabuza (@Just_Treat) December 2, 2018