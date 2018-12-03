Kabelo. Picture: Twitter

Viewers were left unimpressed by one of the guests on Sunday night's episode, which left fans wondering if the show was scripted.



On Sunday night’s episode of the reality show, 27-year-old bachelor, Kabelo, who claims to be a school ‘teacher’ from Bloemfontein set flame to the topic of having car - a possession considered by many to be a dealbreaker on the reality TV show - leaving the ladies livid with his attitude.





One of the contestants’ friends said to Kabelo: "...a car is important to me... Do you have a car?"





Without mincing his words, Kabelo replied "How dare you ask me about a car, when you don't even have a table?"

Saying Kabelo is forward is an understatement but then again tweeps reckon the man was just seeking attention. Bana ba rutwang ke dieman surely ba fail'a huuurey 😂 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/oNobzEiIdK — ťěføłõğý (@TRMeletse) December 3, 2018 Kabelo, who was rocking a cornrow hairstyle, said he was a "teacher by profession", but he's a musician and a taxi owner too. Black Twitter CSI quickly fetched his files. Twitter user @AdvBarryRoux dug dirt on Kabelo and some of the participants on the show. This happens to be the guy on #DateMyFamily tonight. pic.twitter.com/zUE1TqE3qA — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) December 2, 2018 Incase someone wants to buy Brigida a table. Here she is #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/cxkQHeikGy — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) December 2, 2018

Kabelo is not even single #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/c9vtdpevxm — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) December 2, 2018

South Africa alive with possibilities. How do you go on a National Tv with your side chick. Kabelo went to Date My Family with his side chick Thato Olifant. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/8IQkpuWSXN — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) December 2, 2018

Meanwhile, many started questioning the authenticity of the show again in the new season.

I'm so curious about #DateMyFamily's casting process when looking for bachelor's. As much as some may be ingenuine, I find it boring that such rude and overly "comic" bachelors can be allowed to people's homes so easily. — Treat S. Mabuza (@Just_Treat) December 2, 2018

Whether the reality show is scripted or not, it's entertaining nonetheless.





Catch "Date My Family", Sunday at 6pm on Mzansi Magic, channel 161.