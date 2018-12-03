Kabelo. Picture: Twitter
Viewers were left unimpressed by one of the guests on Sunday night's episode, which left fans wondering if the show was scripted.

On Sunday night’s episode of the reality show, 27-year-old bachelor, Kabelo, who claims to be a school ‘teacher’ from Bloemfontein set flame to the topic of having car - a possession considered by many to be a dealbreaker on the reality TV show -  leaving the ladies livid with his attitude.

One of the contestants’ friends said to Kabelo: "...a car is important to me... Do you have a car?"

Without mincing his words, Kabelo replied "How dare you ask me about a car, when you don't even have a table?"

Saying Kabelo is forward is an understatement but then again tweeps reckon the man was just seeking attention.

Kabelo, who was rocking a cornrow hairstyle, said he was a "teacher by profession", but he's a  musician and a taxi owner too. Black Twitter CSI  quickly fetched his files. Twitter user @AdvBarryRoux dug dirt on Kabelo and some of the participants on the show. 

Meanwhile, many started questioning the authenticity of the show again in the new season.

Whether the reality show is scripted or not, it's entertaining nonetheless. 

