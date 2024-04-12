Former Kaizer Chiefs star player Junior Khanye to bear it all on new reality show

Former Kaizer Chiefs footballer Junior Khanye was once one of the promising young dribbling wizards in the Premier Soccer League who had the world at his feet, before he lost it all due to his expansive and alcohol fuelled lifestyle. Now, Khanye is the latest Mzansi personality to let the public into his life as he tries to pick himself up and put back the most important pieces of his life on ‘Fixing the Game: Junior Khanye’.

The former Kaizer Chiefs footballer will take Mzansi on an off-the-pitch journey, in the 14-part reality show, as he faces the biggest ‘game’ of his life which he calls a ‘second chance at life’. Having lost it all during his heydays and scoring many own goals - some of which were documented on Mzansi Magic’s ‘I Blew It’, Khanye is excited to be getting another chance to fix where he has faltered. “I know that not everyone gets an opportunity and platform like this one and I know it’s God’s way of helping me teach other people about making the right choices in life,” said Khanye.

‘Fixing the Game' is more than just about his time on the field but this ‘game’ is all about winning back the heart of his first love and fixing the relationship that will benefit his kids, his family, and career. He is making a comeback as an author, entrepreneur, owner of a football academy, and also reinventing his career as a football analyst. “I am honoured and humbled and through this show, I want to be an example that every change you want in your life starts with you.”