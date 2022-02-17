From Hollywood to Missouri, 'Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?' set to premiere on E!

Home is where the heart is. That’s why hit comedian, podcast host, and roast master Nikki Glaser is leaving Hollywood and heading back to her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

In her new sitcom “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?”, commissioned by E!, Glaser goes back to her roots to navigate friends, family and romance as a home grown local celebrity, in the only way she knows how, unfiltered, relatable and unapologetic. The half-hour reality sitcom is set to premiere on May 29 at 9pm on E! (DStv channel 124). The sitcom follows Glaser’s return to St. Louis, where she embarks on a hilarious and often uncomfortable journey of self-discovery.

In the midst of her chaotic move, Glaser leans heavily on her parents, Julie and EJ Glaser, her childhood bestie Kerstin Robertson, her platonic roommate, Andrew Collin, and even her ex-boyfriend, Chris Convy. As a big fish in a small pond, she also experiences a comedy of errors as she struggles to find love. Despite being back home, her focus is still sharp as she continues to hustle more than ever to make sure her star stays on the rise.

She is testing out the waters as a musician and often ropes her family into her professional sphere, sometimes to their joy or embarrassment. Though her career is at a high, Glaser stays grounded by her friends and family, who still see her as just ’Nikki from St. Louis’. To announce her show, Glaser’s doing what she does best: Roasting the network "that was insane enough to greenlight" the show.