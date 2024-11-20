Get ready for 'Bromance’: a reality show following four friends' close-knit friendship

“Bromance”, South Africa’s newest reality show, is set to kick off 2025 with a bang. The Mzansi Magic series, which will premiere on January 7, will centre on four 30-something Johannesburg men as they navigate life, their careers, love lives and the challenges of adulthood.

“It’s all about brotherhood, friendship and the chaos of growing up in the heart of Jozi,” a statement explained. It added that the show will also chronicle the group’s “wild weekend escapades and a thirst for the good life.” “But underneath the party vibes, there’s a deeper story: can these guys handle the leap from carefree bachelors to future husbands?”

The show is also set to explore real male friendships. “It’s all about the struggle between staying true to the carefree, fun-loving side of life and stepping up to the responsibilities of maturity.” “Whether it's the lure of parties, the pressure to settle down or the messiness of complicated love lives, these guys are in for one heck of a ride.”

Meanwhile, Shirley Adonisi, the director of Local Entertainment Channels added in the statement that: “‘Bromance’ captures the reality and struggles of many men trying to balance their playful lifestyles with the serious aspirations of becoming married men.” “It’s a journey of self-discovery, questioning whether they are truly ready for the committed life they seek.” Meet the cast:

Kgotso Tsagae, also known as DJ Kaygo The statement explained that while Kaygo’s smooth-talking ways often gets him into trouble, the 34-year-old is the one who pushes the group to take life less seriously. “His arrogance and knack for mischief often land him in hot water but he’s quick on his feet and is always down for a good time.”

Molemo Lehoko, also known as Lemii Lemii, 34, is the glue that holds the group together but his tendency to share too much sometimes backfires. “He’s the emotionally open one and the guy who’s not afraid to share his feelings and encourage the group to do the same. But his tendency to overshare sometimes backfires.”

Hloni Mahlangu Mahlangu, 35, is always up for an adventure. He’s brutally honest, often calling out his friends when they’re not being true to themselves. “But his bluntness can sometimes sting a little too much,” the statement added.

Thato Chuene Chuene, 37, is the calm, nerdy soul of the group and is always the peacemaker. But his unyielding confidence can sometimes make him seem cold and unwilling to compromise. Meanwhile, “Bromance” comes following the success of other local productions which puts the lives of men in the spotlight.