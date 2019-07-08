Gordon Ramsay. Picture: Jon Kroll

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay shows little sign of taking it easy even though he, along with the entire family, is still on a high after welcoming baby Oscar to the fold in April. Days ago, he grabbed headlines for schooling Lil Nas X on the art of making a panini.

Now he’s back - and jaws are dropping - he will soon be seen in National Geographic’s ‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’.

Of course, he’s gone on the road before with ‘Gordon’s Great Escapes’.

For the show, he will be exploring places like Peru, Laos, Morocco, Hawaii, Alaska and New Zealand.

In connecting with indigenous people of the region, he will gain insight into their culture and the uniqueness of their dishes and distinct flavours.

At the end of each episode, he will go head-to-head in a cookoff with a local food heavyweight.

“It has been an amazing journey travelling off the beaten path with National Geographic and connecting with locals to learn and share incredible stories of unique traditions, delicacies and the extreme lengths it takes to harvest native ingredients,” said Ramsay. “I have learned way more filming this series than I have in the last 10 years.”

Peru- Gordon Ramsay visits a market full of hand grown, handpicked goods in Urubamba, Peru. (National Geographic/Ernesto Benavides)

Famous for dropping those F-bombs in his shows, this time Ramsay is put through his paces as he treks through a dense jungle in Laos, where he samples weaver ant eggs; hunts for eels with his bare hands using traditional Maori techniques in New Zealand; spearfishing with legendary free-diver Kimi Werner in Hawaii to hanging off a cliff in pursuit of cactus worms in Peru.

In the first episode, Ramsay journeys to the remote corners of southern New Zealand to unlock the secrets of traditional Maori cuisine.

From the locals, he learns how to free dive for prized Paua shellfish and forages for unique Kiwi ingredients before putting his new skills to the test at a Maori feast with up-and-coming chef Monique Fiso.

The show airs on National Geographic (DStv channel 181) on Wednesday, August 7 at 9pm.