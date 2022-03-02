Gqeberha’s Brendon Peel and Li Lau wow judges on 'Romania’s Got Talent'

Multi-award-winning magician and illusionist Brendon Peel has yet again used his “super powers” to wow international audiences and judges and received a standing ovation on “Romania’s Got Talent”. The talented 28-year-old, who resides in Johannesburg, appeared on the show recently alongside his escape artist stage partner, Li Lau.

The two racked up four yes votes from judges Andra, a Romanian singer, Andi Moisescu, a Pro TV star and presenter, Mihai Petre, a TV presenter, and Florin Calinescu, a Romanian actor, theatre director and television host. Brendon Peel on the set of “Romania’s Got Talent”. Picture: Supplied. Peel said whenever he and Lau perform any type of massive act it is always a nerve-racking experience. “Especially when it’s for judges and the act is so potentially dangerous. However, when performing, I get 'into the zone' which keeps me level-headed and focused,” he said.

For their act on “Romania’s Got Talent” their audition consisted of a combination of escapology and mentalism. While Lau sat cuffed to a chair, trying to pick locks that would set him free, Peel had to solve a bunch of Rubik's Cubes and then use them to add weight to a scale which, if tipped in the wrong direction, would set off the crossbow and send it flying directly at Lau's head. Peel and Lau during their act. Picture: Supplied. “Getting a yes from all four of the judges as well as a standing ovation from both the judges and the audience was a surreal experience. It honestly didn't even feel real, similar to when the audience and David Walliams gave us a standing ovation at ’Britain's Got Talent’. It's almost like I need to remind myself that these things happened,” said Peel.

The pair are no strangers to international audiences after a stint at the National Arts Festival in 2020 captivated audiences around the world and saw them being invited to participate in “Britain’s Got Talent”. Peel is also known for starring in the Travel Channel's new television show, “Magic Caught on Camera”, where he featured alongside some of the top magicians and mentalists in the world. His stage shows have been dubbed as “world class” and “undeniably entertaining”. Some of his career highlights include a run of shows in Dubai, performing at the Edinburgh Festival and taking the stage in London's West End.

“It's honestly such a blessing to have our work spread out across the world. It has always been a dream of mine to spread my magic to all corners of the globe, and doing my work across various places on major TV platforms in the world is something that means everything to me and I will keep pushing to spread the magic even more,” said Peel. His latest show, “Impossible”, just made its debut in Pretoria last month and is set to visit KwaZulu-Natal for the Hilton Arts Festival on March 24 and Gqeberha in April.