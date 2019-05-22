Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son, who was born last week, during a photo call in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle. Picture: Reuters

The first programme kicking off ITV Choice's annual Royal Season this year is "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Baby Story". In this one-hour special, royal experts investigate the Duke and Duchess' relationship, as well as look at how Meghan has handled her first pregnancy in the public eye.

Focusing heavily on Meghan's maternity looks, the royal correspondents - including author Katie Nichol, celebrity journalist Ashley Pearson, Emily Andrews and more - also dissect her more controversial, glamorous and sleeker ensembles.

As the world has become obsessed with the royal couple, it's also apparent that tabloids and media have been taking note of everything that the Duchess, how she acts and how she compares to Kate Middleton.

The Duchess' estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, also makes an appearance and discusses Meghan's new royal lifestyle.

"I believe that there is a jealous streak in Meg," Samantha says of the constant comparisons between Meghan and Kate and what they wear. "She does like to be the centre of attention. I feel like that's a part of what is happening now."

When it comes to her estranged sister having a nanny at their new Frogmore Cottage, Samantha says, "I think she will definitely get a nanny. Meghan is very strong-minded, and there will definitely be a butting of heads, but Meghan could learn and grow from that. So if the nanny is strong enough, then she won't be left in tears."

The special also touches on how Meghan and Harry's child will most likely stray from the traditional royal children attire that people have seen Prince George and Princess Charlotte dressed up in.

Samantha concludes her portion by explaining that she thinks it's important that children have a bigger sense of their family and where they come from.

"I would like to think that this child would have access to the best parts of grandad…and get to know that side of the Markles," she says.

ITV Choice's Royal Season continues the following week - on Wednesday, May 29 at 8pm - with the 60-minute documentary "Secrets of the Royal Babies".

* Watch Harry and Meghan: A Royal Baby Story on Wednesday, May 22 at 8pm.

