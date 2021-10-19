Here's how you can enter 'Big Brother Mzansi'

Since rumours began to swirl last week of the return of “Big Brother Mzansi”, things have moved along quickly. A recent announcement of the show’s return, through a statement from MultiChoice agency Duma Collective last week read: “Just in time to heat up summer.

MultiChoice Group and Banijay are pleased to announce that the much-loved ’Big Brother Mzansi’ will be making its highly anticipated return to your screens soon, and it promises to be as exciting, entertaining, and action-packed as ever.” “Big Brother Mzansi” is one of 69 adaptations of the “Big Brother” format worldwide, and this year marks 20 years since the first-ever “Big Brother South Africa”. To enter, participants have to be South African citizens and 21 years old by January 2022.

In announcing the auditions, the DSTV YouTube account stated that virtual auditions open today and close on November 6, at 5pm. They also shared steps on how to enter. 1. Film a two-minute video telling us about yourself and why you should be in the Big Brother mansion this season.

2. Upload your video here 3. Wait to hear from the selection panel. Enter Big Brother Mzansi here

On Twitter, “Big Brother Mzansi” shared a similar guide: “Have what it takes to captivate South Africa? Your moment has arrived! #BBMzansi Online Auditions are OPEN and entering is simple. 1) Click the card below 📱

2) Fill out the online form 📝 3) Upload a two-minute BANGER of a video audition 📹 LET'S GO! 🔥🔥🔥“