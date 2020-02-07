This February a new bachelor will set heart rates racing as he starts his journey to find the love of his life on the new season of 'The Bachelor South Africa'.
Marc Buckner, a 36-year-old from Cape Town will see which woman is worthy of his love.
During a special screening for South African media at Sun City on Thursday this week, M-Net showcased the first episode of the spicy second season of the much-loved reality dating show.
Without giving too much away, here are a few things we know about the upcoming season.
A new mansion