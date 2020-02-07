Here's what we know about the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor SA'









Marc Buckner is ready to turn heads in season 2 of The Bachelor South Africa This February a new bachelor will set heart rates racing as he starts his journey to find the love of his life on the new season of 'The Bachelor South Africa'. Marc Buckner, a 36-year-old from Cape Town will see which woman is worthy of his love. During a special screening for South African media at Sun City on Thursday this week, M-Net showcased the first episode of the spicy second season of the much-loved reality dating show. Without giving too much away, here are a few things we know about the upcoming season. A new mansion

This season, women vying for Buckner's attention will all be staying in a new mansion in Northcliff, Joburg. Unlike in the American version where the mansion has always been the same, this season the ladies will stay in a new mansion. This sprawling property will also host the rose ceremonies.

Fewer contestants

This year there are only 22 contestants. This is not because there were fewer auditions but because the show producers wanted to put the most deserving ladies in the house. They also wanted contestants that would speak to Buckner's personality and of course, bring the drama.

Lots of drama

From what we saw, this season will be a lot more spicier and have a lot more drama for viewers thanks to the decision to have more film time of the ladies in the mansion. The producers want to showcase the different dynamics in the mansion and show viewers how friendships develop.

Buckner is a traveller

The Bachelor first caught the travel bug when he was just 10 years old and has been to every continent except South Africa. His bucket list country is Bolivia.