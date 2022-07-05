Here’s what went down in ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion: Part 1’

The “Real Housewives of Lagos: Reunion Part One” is currently streaming on Showmax. The ladies looked amazing in their traditional attire. They showed us what Nigerian design is all about. The fashion is big, bold and beautiful.

Obviously, Chioma Ikokwu stole the show with her royal blue look. Laura Ikeji Kanu looked stunning in Tiffany blue and gold, Iyabo Ojo looked dashing in red, Mariam Timmer looked like an African goddess in gold, Carolyna Hutchings looked regal in black with a touch of white; and, The King of Queens Tiannah “Toyin” Lawani-Adebayo looked okay in white. The Real Housewives of Lagos ladies finally sat down for their reunion and these were their looks. Picture: Showmax/ Instagram Everything now makes sense. Every friendship has been tested and put under the wringer. We also see which alliance survives. In the beginning, it was hard to understand the ladies and their differences, but all the layers to their conflict are peeled back, which is more reason why you need to watch.

Laura and Chioma discussed their friendship or lack thereof. They handled the conversation like adults, which is commendable. I hope they can put their differences aside and really forge a friendship. Looking at their characters, they would make great allies. Laura Ikeji Kanu looking stunning in her Tiffany blue traditional attire for the reunion. Picture: Instagram Carolyna dared to make a grand entrance after all the drama on the show surrounding late coming. I didn't think she would make it but being the fighter that she is, she came and defended herself with poise.

Carolyna Hutchings sits elegantly poised ready to take on all her detractors at the reunion. Picture: Instagram Carolyna entered the scene as she was being discussed, and the room was immediately filled with an awkward silence. The air was thick with tension. Mariam tried to create beef with Carolyna and discussed how she didn’t appreciate Caro’s treatment of her. She touched on the fact that she didn’t like Carolyna’s judgement of her and felt that Carolyna should be the last to judge her “as the streets are talking”. Mariam Timmer looking like an African goddess for her reunion look. Picture: Instagram Chioma received an award for best latecomer and apologised sincerely this time. She spoke about being on the road to recovery and that her lateness was not an attempt to steal the limelight as accused by Toyin.

Toyin and Laura had their friendship under the microscope. Laura noted that looking back on the show, Toyin spoke negatively about her more than her sworn nemesis, Carolyna, even though they were friends. Toyin made a weak attempt to defend herself by throwing Aunty Iyabo under the bus, who clearly cannot stand Laura. The saddest part of the show was Carolyna and Toyin's fight. It was the most disgusting TV moment I've ever seen from forty-year-olds, and I judge harshly on purpose.

Both these ladies were friends at some point in their lives, and they are both privy to each other’s personal lives. Dragging each other for filth on how they were both abused by their ex-spouses was painful to watch. I, personally, couldn’t stomach it because being abused or mocking someone for their abuse should never be used as a grenade during an argument, no matter how much you hate each other. My input on this would be to remove Laura from the drama, and you will see everyone for who they really are.