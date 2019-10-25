At this point we can establish that I am big fan of the Housewives franchise, and if you have been taking my tips, you might be one too.
"The Real Housewives of Potomac" has returned to South African television for a new season, bigger season. Set in the affluent town of Potomac just outside Washington D.C, the show follows the lives of successful black woman making their mark in the world.
It stars Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard, Monique Samuels and Gizelle Byrant.
This particular franchise has become the star of Bravo with many calling it better than the very popular Real Housewives of Atlanta. In Potomac it is all about etiquette, who has the most money and most importantly, who comes from a legacy family.
Money is No Object