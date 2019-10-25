Here's why you need to watch the 'Real Housewives of Potomac'









The cast of "The Real Housewives of Potomac". Picture: Supplied. At this point we can establish that I am big fan of the Housewives franchise, and if you have been taking my tips, you might be one too. "The Real Housewives of Potomac" has returned to South African television for a new season, bigger season. Set in the affluent town of Potomac just outside Washington D.C, the show follows the lives of successful black woman making their mark in the world. It stars Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard, Monique Samuels and Gizelle Byrant. This particular franchise has become the star of Bravo with many calling it better than the very popular Real Housewives of Atlanta. In Potomac it is all about etiquette, who has the most money and most importantly, who comes from a legacy family. Money is No Object

For these ladies money really is no object. Some of them might have gone through some tax problems and had to move from one mega-mansion to the next but they sure know how to bounce back. Whether they are buying the latest sports car, designer handbag or just going on holiday, these Potomac women always do it in style.

Candiace Dillard

This is the former Miss America’s second season after her debut during season three and Miss Dillard is bringing it.

This season we see Candiace having her dream wedding which could go down as one of the most expensive in housewives history. We also see her take on the women when they attack her relationship with her mother and many luxuries like a trust fund. This season is also majorly centred around Candiace and her feud with fellow co-star Ashley Darby.

Katie Rost Makes A Comeback

The return of Katie Rost is something die-hard fans of this franchise have been waiting for. Katie is a Potomac OG who gave us balls and galas in season one but then opted not to return. This season she is brought back as a friend of the show. Katie is as cool as a cucumber and lives her life as she sees fit which the other ladies find odd. More than Katie bringing the drama this season, her wigs get their very own storyline too.

The Husbands Bring The Drama Too

The Potomac franchise is one that continues to involve the husbands of the women which really adds a different element for the viewer. This season Michael Darby has a number of sexual assault claims laid against him. The allegations led to a rift in the group with Karen Huger finding it difficult to be around Michael as a rape survivor herself. Some of the ladies try to support Ashley as her husband goes through public court but many believe the allegations to be true.

*"The Real Housewives of Potomac" airs Monday to Thursday at 18:00 on 1Magic, Dstv channel 103.