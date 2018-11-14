Watch Thato and Yanga battle for the crown on the DStv Now app. Picture: Mzansi Magic

Gather your friends, family and fan clubs to watch Thato Makape, 24, and Yanga Sebetwa, 17, battle it out for the Idols crown on Sunday. The last contestants standing in "Idols SA" Season 14 debuted their first-ever singles last week: Thato's single, "Blow By Blow", is about heartbreak and seeking answers, and his performance was intense.

Yanga received a standing ovation for her emotional performance of "Scars (All Over Me)" and had judge Unathi near tears.

Fans can watch the live finale of Idols on Sunday, 18 November at 5pm on Mzansi Magic (channel 161).

How to get DStv Now and watch the Idols finale from anywhere!

DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact subscribers are able to live stream the Idols finale on Mzansi Magic on their phones or tablets using the DStv Now app.

Register for DStv Now and then download the app. You'll be able to watch all the same channels you have on your decoder. There's the option to watch Live, Catch Up on series and movies, and there's a Kids section packed with the best of Disney and more.

Get the DStv Now app for smartphones and tablets

Register for DStv Now.

Download the DStv Now app for Android or Apple.

Log in, go to the menu, and navigate to Live TV > Mzansi Magic (channel 161).

Watch the Idols finale!

The best bit about DStv Now: use it anywhere. Sit on your couch and watch on your tablet. Livestream the Idols finale to the nearest smart TV; the whole family can shout for your favourites together. Or download the highlights to watch in your coffee break on Monday.

What is DStv Now?

DStv Now is an online version of DStv – it's a way of watching movies, sports and shows like Idols on your smartphone, tablet or laptop. Get DStv Now »

Worried about data costs?

Vodacom is offering great-value DStv Now video bundles. Get 1GB of DStv Now data for only R50. That's up to 4 hours* of entertainment! Dial *135# from your Vodacom phone and select 'DStv Now' from video bundles.

* Tip: Choose 'Low' under Video Quality settings to get the most out of your data.