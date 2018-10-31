Hulk Hogan. Picture: AP

Iconic wrestling star Hulk Hogan will make his return to WWE TV at the company's 'Crown Jewel' event in Saudi Arabia this weekend. The 65-year-old wrestling legend has been added to the list of performers advertised as appearing at the show on WWE.com on the 'Crown Jewel' page in what will be his first time back on WWE TV since the summer of 2015 when his contract was terminated following the leak of a transcript which revealed him to have used a racial slur to describe the former boyfriend of his daughter Brooke Hogan.

Hulk's return follows the confirmation this week that Superstars John Cena and Daniel Bryan will not be heading to the Middle Eastern country for the much-criticised grapple fest this Friday,

Following the termination of his contract, Hogan was also removed from the WWE Hall of Fame but he was officially reinstated in the summer and was invited backstage to the 'Extreme Rules' pay-per-view in July where he offered an apology to the locker room for his words.

Just last week The Hulkster - real name Terry Bollea - hinted that he would be heading to Saudi Arabia and admitted he was so grateful to have been forgiven by the WWE Universe for his mistake so many years ago.

He told the Orlando Sentinel newspaper: "I'm looking forward to going to Saudi Arabia with the WWE, looking forward to 'WrestleMania' - but yeah, we're moving forward at a rapid pace. It's exciting to have this opportunity again after all these years where I was there and gone.

"I sure would love to be a part of the 'Wrestle Manias' and the big events and the grand openings and the new conquests of the WWE.

"Saudi Arabia! Hong Kong! China! Antarctica! The North Pole! Whatever it is, I'd like to be part of the ongoing growth of the wrestling business and be with WWE the whole time, that's the only place to be."