‘I Blew It’ spinoff series gives Mzansi a do-over to rebuild lost fortune

Tata ma chance. Every South African is familiar with this catchphrase. Of course, everyone hopes to win the jackpot in the South African Lottery, especially in these financially tough times of Covid-19.

While disappointments are par for the course, for some fortunate individuals, they are blessed with life-changing wins. And so the transition of living from paycheque-to-paycheque to being able to splurge kicks in. With money no object, the winners go boss with their purchases, from luxury homes, furniture, clothes, cars and more.

Of course, those close to them cash in on the windfall as well. But there is a drawback, the money runs out fast when it is mismanaged. Sadly, these individuals then find themselves back in their earlier cash-strapped predicament. While it made for insightful cautionary tales on Mzansi Magic’s “I Blew It”, it was heartbreaking, too.

This is why the solutions-based spinoff series, “I Blew It: Second Chances” is welcome news. In a partnership with Old Mutual, there’s now a silver lining as those people who lost their fortunes are given an opportunity to start over once again. But this time around, they are empowered with the right resources, tools and support to ensure they don’t repeat history and blow their chances.

And an advisor from Old Mutual is on hand to assist them to navigate those tricky stumbling blocks in kick-starting their business and ensuring that it steers clear of meandering into the red. Comedian and actress Tumi Morake is the host of the new show. Nomsa Philiso, director of Local Channels at M-Net, said: “’I Blew It’ has always been a human interest story, so it was important that, as a channel, we did more for the participants beyond telling their stories.

“It was important for us to demonstrate our commitment to being part of the solution and through this new spinoff, we are confident our viewers will be happy to see for themselves how with a little support, empowerment and guidance our participants will have the opportunity to succeed with their ‘second chance’. “It’s always exciting when our shows lead to new opportunities and avenues for those involved.” Have these individuals learned their lesson and will they do things differently this time around? Well, you will have to tune in and find out.