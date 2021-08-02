'Idols SA' auditions end on a high note as 108 hopefuls prepare for Theatre Week

Final rounds of the “Idols SA” auditions came to end on Sunday night, with 108 potential winners for season 17. Award-winning producer and musician Zwai Bala joined the three resident judges for Sunday’s round of auditions, getting his experience of the thrills, laughs and tears of an Idols audition stage.

And from the get-go, fun was the name of the game when 30-year-old Sizakele “Mr Siza” who hails from Mthatha gave an upbeat performance to an unpopular song “Mama Tembu’s Wedding” by Margaret Singana, but his two-minute fame ended just before it could have taken off as he received an astounding round of nos from the judges. The #IdolsSA judges are LOVING this – will Mr Siza score that vital Golden Ticket? pic.twitter.com/MbhskD0b3F — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 1, 2021 The nos kept on coming, as per the usual, like in the case of 25-year-old Fhatuwani “Elsie” from Limpopo whose rendition of Beyoncé’s “I Was Here” quickly crushed her chances of bagging the coveted Idols win, joined by 24-year-old Dikeledi Morata from Pretoria, 27-year-old Sarah Thibakhoana from Midrand and 28-year-old Ncebakazi “Anzen” from Pretoria also failed to make the cut. However, there were also impressive singers like 25-year-old Aviwe Sono “Aveesono” from Centurion, who dared the impossible by singing his own composition that secured him a full house of nods and prompted the nickname an Idols unicorn, given to him by the host Proverb.

Sinovuyo Mbhele from Ekurhuleni, Amanda “Phindile Morgets” from Pretoria, Capetonian Thulani Ngcwembe and Ashley Marutlulle from Joburg were among the 28 other contestants to get the green light for theatre week that kicks off this coming Sunday, bringing the total wins for the day to 33. And while some sailed through their auditions, it was a different story for Karabo “Song Karabo'' whose nerves got the better of him. The 27-year-old from Pretoria fumbled his audition, giving his rendition of Giveon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary”.

Fortunately for him, the judges loved his rich and textured voice and therefore decided to give him a shot at theatre week. Three contestants who proved that some experience goes a long way were 18-year-old Mpumelelo “Bulelani” from Heidelberg, 23-year-old Tesmine-Robyn Khanye and 28-year-old Kevin Maduna, both from Joburg. They were confident and comfortable in front of the judges and were able to book their spots at theatre week.

.@ZwaiBala shows us just how much he really loves his place on the #IdolsSA judging panel 💙. A contestant "kills" her performance 👀! And we learn a... foreign language? All this and more on episode 4! Sundays at 17:30. Channel 161, @Mzansimagic. pic.twitter.com/TQMNJKLiEl — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) July 29, 2021 With an impressed panel of judges, the expectations for theatre week are sure on a high as the 108 battle it out to be part of the live show. “For me, I am happy because this year the guys are very strong. “There is a lot of diversity and many good singers,” said Unathi, with Somizi concurring that he can’t wait for the coming weeks to see who will make it to the top 10.