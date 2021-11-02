'Idols SA' contestants battle it out for top 3 spot

The latest “Idols SA” live show saw the judges jolt contestants out of their comfort zones with some challenging song selections. With the first half of the show themed Judges’ Picks, contestants found themselves having to dig deeper than before to impress the viewers and the judges, who were joined by guest judge Kelly Khumalo.

S’22Kile was first, singing Unathi’s pick, Rihanna’s “Diamonds”. The songstress was on top form, with Randall Abrahams saying that she had star power. Kelly added that she had owned the song. Her second performance – as part of the SA Music Awards winners theme – had all judges in agreement that she had found her genre after singing “Sonini” by Sun-El Musician.

“This song was a whole lot of you – the look, the style. It was almost like your own record,” Randall said. Kevin has consistently impressed the judges throughout the competition and Sunday night was no different – despite some constructive criticism by Kelly after his first performance, DJ Maphorisa’s “Banyana”. Kelly said she loved his performance but warned him to be careful with his notes.

Still, Randall said he could see him making a record, while Unathi Nkayi said he had shown off his versatility. His second outing, Mi Casa’s “These Streets”, had Kelly saying that she thought Kevin was ready for the world, while Unathi paid tribute to his humility, hunger to win and eagerness to improve.

Both of Karabo’s performances bowled over the judges. Jennifer Hudson’s “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” served Karabo well. With a standing ovation from Unathi and kudos from Randall and Kelly, it was a good evening for her and her second performance – Brenda Fassie’s “Black President” – sealed it for her.

“I am officially a fan. Let’s just stop the mic and give you the award,” Kelly said. Berry’s performances, however, did not resonate with the judges. She sang “no tears left to cry by Ariana Grande and ”Hold Your Kite“ by GoldFish and Sorana, but both were met with lukewarm responses, with Kelly advising her to consider a vocal coach because while she had the talent, she just needed to smooth the rough edges.

Unfortunately, Daylin Sass did not get the opportunity to perform as he was eliminated. “We are now at the tail end of a very entertaining show, and I am impressed by the talent we have seen throughout this competition. “What I am especially pleased about is the fact that the remaining contestants are now beginning to show us their individuality.