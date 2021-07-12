'Idols SA' season 17 kicks off on a high note

“Idols SA” season 17 premiered on Sunday and saw award-winning record producer Prince Kaybee join the judging panel alongside Randall Abrahams, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and Unathi Nkayi for the first auditions of the year. Linathi was the first hopeful to take centre stage. Through her beautiful audition, the show was off to a great start.

We got the first four yeses and the first golden ticket of the judges' auditions. Golden tickets were dished out as contestants secure their spots for for the most anticipated “Theatre Week”. After some positive auditions, things started to take a different turn.

John, who claimed to come from two musical families, discovered that the gift of singing skipped him. He failed to make the golden ticket gate to open for him. He was the first contestant who did not make the cut. The show would not have been a complete show without Somgaga dishing out words from his personal and distinctive dictionary. He used unfamiliar words such a "phelled" or "bedanger".

Bathong – are you fluent in @Somizi? 😂! What did Som Som just say on #IdolsSA, exactly? Answers below.👇#WhatDidSomiziJustSay? pic.twitter.com/nu3nGqPy1V — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) July 11, 2021 There was also 30-year-old Berry, who is a second-time-lucky contestant. She made it to the top 30 some10 years ago and wants to go far this year. Her rendition of “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman” was declared the performance of the day by the judges.

Guest judge Prince Kaybee said: "You are the most experienced performer of the day". The last performer did not get a golden ticket to end the day on a high. However, 20 “Idols SA” hopefuls got golden tickets on day one and they ready for theatre week.