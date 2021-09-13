'Idols SA' top 10 announced

And then there were 10, with the ladies taking the lead with six spots and the other four taken by the men, all still in the running for the coveted prize. Sunday night, a total of six contestants were sent packing as ten survived yet another week to sing their hearts out to the top.

Nqobie, real name Nqobisile Linda, was the first to secure a spot in the top 10 after giving her rendition of “Hard Place” by H.E.R., which gave the 28-year-old rave praises from Randall Abrahams last week. Nqobie was soon followed by 30-year-old Berenike ‘Berry’ Trytsman from Cape Town, after last week’s rendition of a Lady Diego song, “You Say”, that bagged her great comments from Unathi Nkayi and Lady Du, but not so much from Randall. Another Capetonian in was Daylin Sass (23) after last week’s Bruno Mars’ “Leave The Door Open” performance, followed by Siya Mzizi (20) from Tsakane, who sang Giveon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” song last week.

From group two, Hebron-born Karabo Mathe (22), who sent guest judge Buhle to church with her rendition of “Stand Up for Something” by Andra Day was next in, quickly joined by 25-year-old Monique Erens from Cape Town, who performed Lady Gaga's “I’ll Never Love Again”, and 21-year-old S’22kile from Pietermaritzburg after her performance of Bebe Rexha’s “Meant To Be” that impressed Unathi last week. 29-year-old Kevin Maduna from Soweto was next in line to secure a spot after his smooth delivery of Justin Bieber’s Peaches last week, with his voice compared to that of Jagged Edge. The last two spots were awarded to 19-year-old Mpumelelo ‘Bulelani’ Twala from Ratanda and 23-year-old Anathi ‘Ithana’ Conjwa from the Eastern Cape.