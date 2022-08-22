‘Idols SA’ Top 12 contestants announced

While viewers are used to seeing 16 contestants vie for a spot in the live round, this time the show takes a twist, with the axing of four spots.

“Idols SA” season 18 is in full swing as the top 12 contestants for the live rounds have been announced. Johannesburg dominates with the most contestants from one region for this round.

Following the high pressure of talent coming off theatre week, 32 talents showed just why they needed to be among the hopefuls to make it through. The 12 finalists were announced on the two-hour-long show on Sunday.

The judges – Somizi Mhlongo, Thembi Seete and JR Bogopa – have done their bit and it’s now up to Mzansi to decide who the next “Idols SA” winner will be.

From Sunday, August 28, viewers will get to vote for their favourites to stay in the show; the least number of votes will determine who goes home.