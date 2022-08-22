‘Idols SA’ Top 12 contestants announced

“Idols SA” season 18 is in full swing as the top 12 contestants for the live rounds have been announced. Johannesburg dominates with the most contestants from one region for this round.
While viewers are used to seeing 16 contestants vie for a spot in the live round, this time the show takes a twist, with the axing of four spots.
Following the high pressure of talent coming off theatre week, 32 talents showed just why they needed to be among the hopefuls to make it through. The 12 finalists were announced on the two-hour-long show on Sunday.
The judges – Somizi Mhlongo, Thembi Seete and JR Bogopa – have done their bit and it’s now up to Mzansi to decide who the next “Idols SA” winner will be.
From Sunday, August 28, viewers will get to vote for their favourites to stay in the show; the least number of votes will determine who goes home.
Your top 12 talents are:
- Ceejay, 24, from Stanger, missed a golden ticket in season 16 and 17 and is now back for a third try.
- Hope, 23, from Pretoria, says she is finally ready: “I wasn’t ready earlier than this, having just completed studying musical theatre at Tshwane University of Technology. Viewers can expect soul and more, I know the way I perform and translate music to people will leave a beautiful mark.”
- Kabelo, 24, from Pietermaritzburg, previously entered in season 16; after being eliminated during the group stages, he says he is back to prove a point.
- Lerato, 27, from Johannesburg, returns for her second time: “This year, I had the courage and bravery to enter again,” she says.
- Mpilwenhle, 23, from Johannesburg, says she is nervous about the live performances but thrilled: “I am excited to get on the stage, pour my heart out and leave it on the stage.”
- Nandi, 21, from Johannesburg, is no stranger to the stage as she has been performing from a young age as part of her church choir, then at the Market Theatre. Describing herself as a fearless performer, she says viewers can expect to see “something different” when she takes the stage.
- Noxolo, 25, from Durban, is humbled to have reached the top 12; she says she believes she has a gift that the world will finally get to see. She is most excited about the upcoming live performances and hopes the audience will get to connect with her.
- Nozi, 27, from Durban, first entered “Idols SA” in 2016 but did not make it beyond the first cut. This year she is back on a mission and is looking forward to proving her talent.
- Tesmin-Robyn, 23, from Johannesburg, entered three times before, and the last time reached the top 16. She hopes for the competition to help her build a firm foundation for her future, and the opportunity to network with other artists
- Thapelo, 29, from Pretoria, has spent the past few years honing his musical skills. In 2012, he joined a gospel group as a backing vocalist but is now ready to take the lead.
- Ty, 21, from Johannesburg, had no idea he had entered “Idols SA” a second time until he received a phone call – turns out his girlfriend had secretly sent in a video “just to see if the show would call back”.
- Zee, 18, from Cape Town, is this year’s youngest live show contestant, she began singing in Grade 2, after she joined the choir. An avid fan of “Idols SA”, the teenager decided to enter this year after matriculating last year – her mother’s conditions were that she could enter the show after finishing school (and getting good grades).
Watch “Idols SA” on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161, on Sundays at 5pm.