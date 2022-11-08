‘Idols SA’ top 2 ready to battle it out in the finale on Sunday

“Idols SA” season 18 finalists blew Mzansi away with the first time on-stage performance of their debut singles which they recorded the previous week. Over 18.5 million votes were cast this week, ensuring that Nozipho Sibiya and Thapelo Molomo became the favourites for this season.

Out of thousands of entries, the final two will go head to head at the finale this Sunday, which is set to take place at the Tswane’s Heartfelt Arena. It was the end of the road for Mpilo, 23, from Johannesburg, who received the least amount of votes this week. This is your last chance to vote for your #IdolsSA winner! Check out this recap of the night's show, then get your votes in. You have until 22:00 on Thursday: https://t.co/gOcohKivfK pic.twitter.com/jRQVrVNdWk — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 6, 2022 Nozi told IOL Entertainment shortly after the show: “I was shocked when I heard that I made it to the top 2 because it was tight. Everyone is just amazing. I’m honoured to make it to the top 2, I’m happy.”

The 27-year-old from Durban said she was already gearing up for the finale. “People must expect fun, good energy as it’s the finale you know. It’s done, I just wanna have fun.” “Idols SA” announced that the show reached a staggering 100 million viewer votes for this season.

The last episode kicked off with this season’s top 10 in a reunion performance ahead of the elimination. Musa Keys and Konke opened the show with the amapiano hits “M’nike” and “Selema”. Before the top two were announced, the then-top three debuted their Kalawa Jazmee - produced solo singles.

Mpilo performed her funky, amapiano-inspired love jam “Ngiyazifela”, which producer Oskido described as “different and fresh”. All three judges were impressed, with Thembi Seete saying: “We all know you can sing, but what blew me away was the choreography, attitude and confidence onstage. You are on another level. What a beautiful song.” Next, Thapelo performed his up-tempo, December-ready jam “Phanda” – a song Oskido said he “had to think about which direction to take in”.

While not all the judges were impressed, JR Bogopa said he was happy to see Thapelo’s fun side. "I’m feeling really grateful, what a milestone after thousands of votes to top 2, it can only be favour from above indeed,“ said Thapelo. The 29-year-old from Pretoria warned of an action packed grand finale performance.

“What people can expect from the finale is a power-packed show full of amazing things and a bang of closure.” Nozi’s solo single afro-soul track called “Idliso” was praised by the judges. Somizi Mhlongo said: “It’s definitely up your alley, you really gave it your heart.”

All three singles are now available for streaming. The previously eliminated top 7 contestants – CeeJay, Kabelo, Lerato, Noxolo, Tesmin-Robyn, Ty Loner and Zee – performed the Q-Mark, TpZee, Afriikan Papi and Cloud9ne hit “Paris”. Season 16 top 5 contestant Ndoni also took to the stage, performing “Angfuni Omunye”.

The top two sang for viewer votes for the last time, starting with Thapelo’s take on Hugh Masekela’s “Thanayi”, before he performed his song of the season, The Beatles’ hit “Let It Be”. Mhlongo compared Thapelo to soul legends Patti LaBelle and Phil Perry, “Their vocal affections are to go high. It is natural to them, and so is it to you. “So, if someone says you scream or you shout, they are not your target market. It’s fine. Maybe your loud is too expensive for them.”

Nozi took on Mango Groove’s “Moments Away”, before performing her song of the season, Jennifer Hudson’s “Giving Myself”, which previously drew attention from Hudson. Bogopa said: “You can hardly put a foot wrong, I’m a sucker for a female vocalist with a nice range and with colour. Whether you win the competition or not, you have won South Africa’s heart.” Before the winner is crowned, the next episode will give viewers a final top 10 performance, as well as guest appearances from award-winning rapper AKA, popular muso Costa Titch, the iconic Oskido, season 17 winner Berry, and African superstar D’Banj.