'Idols SA' top 6 tackle Oskido's playlist

After the previous week’s non-elimination round on “Idols SA”, one contestant definitely had to take a bow, leaving some viewers in shock on Sunday. Sia Mzizi, who took on De Mthuda’s popular “John Wick”, was the singer to bite the dust, leaving on six to compete.

Legendary muso Oskido joined the panel of judges this week, and to pay homage to him and also to the fact that the winner will be calling Kalawa Jazmee their new home, the top six got to select a song to sing from his playlist. Music that moves Oskido. Three out of the five contestants blew the judge’s socks off, leaving Karabo and S’22kile lagging behind a little.

S’22kile took a shot at Rethabile Khumalo’s “Ntyilo Ntyilo”, which features Master KG, with Randall Abrahams saying she disappeared when she sang her first song and Unathi Nkayi picking on her pronunciation of the lyrics. Her second song, by Adele’s “Send My Love”, was dubbed as better by Oskido but did not seem to impress Randall or Unathi. Karabo received mixed reviews after her performance of Mafikizolo’s “Ngeke Balunge”, leaving Randall unconvinced, but Oskido was ready to record a cover song with her.

Second Berry, Kevin and Daylin Sass stood out this week. Berry reduced Unathi to tears after her rendition of Amanda Black’s song “Power”, and while Randall said her performance was inspired from the beginning, Oskido called it a killer performance. His compliments didn’t stop there, saying they “needed a berry” in their stable after her second performance of “Dark Horse” by Katy Perry.

The biggest compliment of the night went to Nqobie after singing Zonke’s “Feelings”, prompting Oskido to text the original singer, who responded with the promise to write a song for the contestant, win or no win. Randall, who has expressed a strong liking to Nqobie’s talent since day one, strongly agreed with the compliment, and Unathi went on to call her versatile. With her second performance of “Please Don’t Leave” by Pink, she got her cautionary advice more than compliments, Oskido asking her to not drop the ball.

Kevin’s first performance of Sun-El Musician’s “Ubomi Abumanga” prompted Randall to remark he could see him in the final, while Oskido said it was a super performance. Unathi called him a producer’s dream after he wowed her with Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life”, with Randall also commending him. Unathi declared Daylin Sass the top performer of the week after asking him to record his rendition of Lira’s “Something Inside So Strong” and praising his second performance of Zayne’s “Pillowtalk”.

Commenting on the evening’s performances, Randall said the exit of Sia Mzizi was a sign of the high stakes at play at this stage of the competition. “Sia really impressed at first, but later, we could see he was struggling. “This is why at this stage of the competition, I keep on stressing the fact that the remaining contestants cannot afford to be complacent.