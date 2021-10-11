'Idols SA' top 7 impresses fans with spectacular showstopper performances

This week, the “Idols SA” top seven contestants impressed viewers with their show-stopping performances. The brief was to ‘pull out all the stops’ and to give viewers a performance they will never forget.

And boy, they delivered. From showing off their dance moves and showcasing their vocals, leaving Mzansi wanting for more. Thembi Seete, of the iconic Boom Shaka group, was this week’s guest judge. Kicking with off was S’22Kile’s killer performance of Beyoncé’s “Dance for You,” that got Randall Abrahams exclaiming: “Welcome to the main event!”.

There was no shortage of praise as Unathi Nkayi commended Sia Mzizi for picking himself up after last week’s coolly-received performance and pulling off a dynamic cover of De Mthuda’s “John Wick”. Karabo’s soulful performance of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” had Thembi marvelling at her voice and “diva aura”, while Unathi took a bow for Daylin Sass’s rhythmic performance of Black Coffee and Usher’s “LaLaLa”. Berry sang Christina Aguilera’s “Something's Got a Hold on Me”.

@IdolsSA Berry Berry thank you child🙏 for the classical performance, you are fire🔥 in fire🔥 — Blessed beyond measure😇 (@YMshiva) October 10, 2021 While Thembi was beside herself with excitement, saying she would be upset if the multi-talented performer did not find herself busy with gigs after “Idols”, Randall found the performance “soulless”. Nqobie sang “Dance Like We are Making Love” by Ciara, which, for a second week in a row, left Randall with nothing more to say but, “You can sing, whoa!” Kevin closed off the show with “We Dance Again” by Black Coffee and Nakhane – a performance that left Thembi breathless, with Unathi summing it all up by saying: “Now that is how you shut down Showstopper!”

Commenting on the show, Abrahams said he was impressed with the hard work the top seven had put in. “It was a showstopper week like never before on (’Idols SA’), with video to live transitions being added to the mix. “The top seven gave us a very good glimpse of how they handle themselves on video, while they also managed to pull off some very spectacular performances on stage,” said Abrahams.