IdolsSA 2018 Top 3 Yanga, Thato and Thando. Picture: Twitter

Despite being eliminated from the "Idols SA" reality music competition on Sunday, King B is not deterred from his goal of being a musician. King B, real name Basimane Boys Melato, left the show after not securing enough votes, leaving Thando, Yanga and Thato still in the running.



"I don't believe in a musician being tied down to one genre and therefore I want to sing music that is from the heart and goes to the hearts of many. That is music that heals, and I believe that type of music has no genre. It is music that will touch other hearts,"said King B.

His entire journey on Idols has been a dream for him, saying that he has marvelled himself making this far.

"I have never been so proud of myself in my life. Doing something on your own and reaching the point that I have is incredible. I would have loved to push further but given the current circumstance, I do understand that eliminations have to happen like I said last week on the show. I will have a career post this show because life doesn't end here," said King B.

Hee lona! Did I hear properly? King B is eliminated? King B?? Like King B?? 😭😭😭 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/LiTEV0ZkUJ — TlhogiiMcFenty™ 🏳️‍🌈 (@TlhogiMcFenty) November 4, 2018

Before he was eliminated, all four contestants got an opportunity to pair up with past Idols contestants, and Mmatema became King B's chosen Idol. They sang Craig Lucas and former Idols' winner Paxton Fielies' song "Smother".

With partner Khaya Mthethwa, Yanga sang John Legend and Ariana Grande rendention of "Beauty and the Beast", which earned her the "duet of the night" title.

Thando and Karabo sang "The Closer I get to you" by Luther Vandross. While Thato shared the stage with Amanda Black singing "Ngamthanda Umuntu" from Linda, and received the loudest cheers in the auditorium.

In the second round of singing, Yanga sang her idol Khaya Mthethwa song, "Mkhulumsebenzi".

Somizi advised her to let it rip the next week, while Randall said, "Yanga, as opposed to your duet this was a very adult performance. And the fact that you can move so easily between the two, I think it will certainly help you not only in this competition but as you continue your career," adding that she should enjoy herself and not worry about tomorrow.

Unathi also said, "just to add on what Randall is saying. He speaks of maturity and for me what I appreciated was your vocal delivery. It was so soft and gentle in the first one (song) and in the second you reminded us exactly who you are, why you are here and what your convictions are.

"The fact that you planned to not be in school this year spoke testimony to what you believe is rightfully yours. And you have been showing us every single week and that is why you are still here. Congratulations."

Thando sang a Justin Bieber song, "Never Say Never", coupled with some dance moves too.

But to be honest Thando and Karabo have the best duet!💯🔥✨💕💕#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/rHGLpa6Lp8 — Poroma Kgaogelo Hlaka. (@poromahlaka) November 4, 2018

Unathi reckons Thando has come out of her shell and has started to use all the emotions that she has been scared to use all along.

Somizi said, "You are the most improved performer in this competition and for me, success is not just being number one but is being at a different place, a much higher place than you were the day before. You are definitely ten steps ahead and ten steps improved from when we started. And today I can tell you, you have succeeded."

Thato's idol is Vusi Nova and he chose one of his hits "Thandiwe". And again receiving the loudest cheers.

#IdolsSA this boy is very talented, all 3 contestants are winners. pic.twitter.com/slxDKqCEH1 — TaMsa (@Manxiwa_Sandla) November 4, 2018

"You are still so young and as you mature you can go on to try different kinds of music. I think in 10 years time you will still be around, you may not be the same Thato, you are going to mature, you will sing different styles. And I think your versatility is going to be your greatest asset post Idols," said Randall.

Unathi added, "It is incredible to sit here and watch you grow and evolve as a man Thato ... what Randall is saying, I can envisage and I can see that in five years time you are going to be a totally different musician and allow yourself to go there as Somizi."

The last contestants jetted off to Dubai following Sunday's show, a reward for reaching the Top 3. Next week, one more contestant bites the dust and makes way to the Top 2, who will battle it out in in the finale.

