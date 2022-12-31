Mzansi Magic is set to usher in the new year with the newest celebrity reality show as “Ofuze” nears its premiere on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) on January 19. The new reality show is centred around Maskandi artist Bheki ‘Ihhashi Elimhlophe’ Ngcobo and his pop star-turned-pastor wife Linah Ngcobo – two South African entertainment titans whose children are also crafting careers in showbiz.

The series will show the family in a new light as the younger generation attempt to break free of the rules and restrictions set out for them by their parents and forge their own paths. “It’s great to have a new family join the Mzansi Magic kin in the new year,” says Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net. “We have enjoyed success with reality shows that feature other prominent local families, from ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ to ‘The Ranakas’. We are excited to bring our Mzansi Magic viewers closer to the Ngcobo family through this story.

“We are confident that some of the storylines explored will resonate with many who will be watching.” On the multi-generational “Ofuze”, viewers will see that while Mr and Mrs Ngcobo have carved out a noteworthy path for themselves, it hasn’t been a bed of roses for their four children, seeing as their parents rule with an iron fist. A press release sent to IOL Entertainment read: “We have Nathi Ngcobo, the opinionated first-born son who is a father of four. Keen to carve out his own path outside of the family business, we follow as he tries to run his family his own way.

“The first-born daughter is actress and TV host Ntombee Mzolo, whose role in the family is that of mediator. A mother and wife, she has been battling her own demons since the loss of two of her children. Will she be able to catch the inner light she’s been chasing?” The release also revealed that third-born Jabu is a father who has his own commitment issues, while last-born Vusiwe on the other hand hides a secret she’s been keeping from almost everyone in the family. “‘Ofuze’ is about a tight-knit family navigating their own unique challenges of life under the spotlight,” it added.

