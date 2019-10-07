'Impractical Jokers' premieres on Comedy Central









"Impractical Jokers". Picture: Supplied Get rid of your Monday blues with a new prank show, "Impractical Jokers", that starts on Comedy Central at 9pm. Hosted by Brian Quinn, James Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano, the funny men get together to challenge each other to complete outrageous dares in public. Viewers can expect next-level hidden camera gags as they go through a number of punishments for failed dare, decided by the rest of the group. "Impractical Jokers" currently ranks as the second highest-rated comedy show on cable TV and the number one unscripted comedy series on cable.

Nothing beats a classic Murr freakout. His stomach-churning inverted flight is your favorite moment! #ImpracticalJokers pic.twitter.com/IWUN4YJn0U — Impractical Jokers (@truTVjokers) October 5, 2019

South African fans who tune in Mondays also have a chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas – just take a photo of various pop up emojis on the screen during the show and email your photos to [email protected] to enter the "Watch and Win competition".

Vice president Dillon Khan of VIMN Africa said: “Impractical Jokers" is more than just four best friends making complete fools of themselves for our benefit. Audiences respond very well to the foursome’s friendship, which is at the core of the show, and then watch because they enjoy the comedy element of it. With a trip to Vegas up for grabs, we expect our viewers excitement to rise to a fever pitch.”

Catch the show on Comedy Central (DStv channel 122) from October 7 at 9pm. Then enjoy new episodes every Monday to Thursday at 9pm.

Watch a snippet below: