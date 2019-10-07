Get rid of your Monday blues with a new prank show, "Impractical Jokers", that starts on Comedy Central at 9pm.
Hosted by Brian Quinn, James Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano, the funny men get together to challenge each other to complete outrageous dares in public.
Viewers can expect next-level hidden camera gags as they go through a number of punishments for failed dare, decided by the rest of the group.
"Impractical Jokers" currently ranks as the second highest-rated comedy show on cable TV and the number one unscripted comedy series on cable.