Inside Leah McSweeney's struggles on 'The Real Housewives of New York City’

Despite disclosing her nine years of sobriety prior to filming season 12 in 2019, Leah McSweeney alleges that producers intentionally planned scenarios to exacerbate her disabilities for ‘morbidly salacious reality television’. The former housewife joined “The Real Housewives of New York City” in season 12, bringing her edgy personality and outspoken attitude to the group. But her time on the show wasn’t all fun and fabulousness.

While fans appreciated her candour and vulnerability, particularly about her sobriety journey, it seems the same couldn’t be said for some of her co-stars and the production team. During her two seasons, McSweeney faced her share of challenges. She often felt like the odd one out among the more seasoned Housewives, with clashes over her opinions and her lifestyle. Her sobriety became a recurring topic, with some cast members questioning her drinking decisions and even pressuring her to drink during events, despite her being open about her struggles with alcohol.

In February 2024 she filed a lawsuit earlier this year against Bravo head Andy Cohen, Bravo Media, NBC Universal, Warner Bros. Discovery, and others. She’s claiming discrimination and alleging she was pressured to drink despite being sober. Things got heated in court on November 14 when Judge Lewis Liman made it clear he’s not here for reality TV gossip. "I am the one person in this courtroom that has not watched Real Housewives," the judge quipped. “McSweeney's lawyer didn’t miss a beat, replying, "You’re gonna see a lot more of this show than you want."

Leah’s lawsuit paints a grim picture of her time on the show. Her legal team argues Bravo and Cohen profited from exploiting vulnerable moments, describing her treatment as a workplace issue rather than just reality TV drama. They claim other housewives are intimidated into silence and that male cast members get preferential treatment. Additionally, McSweeney’s attorneys said she was barred from attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings while filming a cast trip to Thailand.

They also allege she was fired for speaking out about her treatment. And then there’s the eyebrow-raising text she received from Cohen: “Nice boob job, you’re a real Housewife now,” to which McSweeney responded, “Can’t wait till they see me naked.” NBC’s lawyers pushed back hard, arguing that the drama is all part of the reality TV package.