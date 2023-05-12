Is MaBlerh ‘The Real Housewives’ reunion host Mzansi has been waiting for?

Part one of “The Real Housewives of Durban” reunion has been a hot topic since it made its debut on the streaming platform Showmax earlier this week. Media personality and conversation curator Mthokozisi Cele, better known as MaBlerh, was entrusted as the host of the reunion special.

No stranger to the spotlight, MaBlerh is the smooth voice behind Kaya 959’s popular “The Weekend Update with MaBlerh” show. He was a panellist on Mzansi Magic’s “Black Conversations”, a co-host on SABC3 talk show “Trending SA”, and was cast in “Isibaya” as Justice Mnguni. MaBlerh was well aware of the pressures that come with being the reunion host of one the most talked about reality shows.

“Viewers should expect a host who will fully represent them, a host who is a fan of the show. A host who will try his best to get the clarity we all need on everything that has happened during this season,” he shared before the show’s debut. Now that part one of the reunion has aired, MaBlerh’s hosting skills has received high praise from viewers.. Viewers seem to be pleased with MaBlerh for having proper knowledge of the show and holding the housewives accountable where needed.

@MaZuluOmuhlez tweeted: “Won't lie, kinda underestimated Mablerh but he actually delivered 🙂. He deserves to host all real housewives reunions. Showmax needs to keep him. Mablerh came prepared...he understood the assignment 🔥🔥 Nonku || Slee ||Sorisha || Annie #RHODurbanReunion #RHODurban” Won't lie, kinda underestimated Mablerh but he actually delivered 🙂. He deserves to host all real housewives reunions. Showmax needs to keep him. Mablerh came prepared...he understood the assignment 🔥🔥 Nonku || Slee ||Sorisha || Annie #RHODurbanReunion #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/vLcq3lL1db — Mam'Yangchaza 👑 (@MaZuluOmuhlez) May 10, 2023 @ngubane_zoe tweeted: “#RHODurbanReunion where have I been leaving not to know @MaBlerh. As a staunch fan of d real housewives franchise. Have watched all, around the globe, this gentleman delivered, brilliant hosting, same level, if not better as Andy Cohen. This moment rt here…you did it👏🏽👏🏽” #RHODurbanReunion where have I been leaving not to know @MaBlerh. As a staunch fan of d real housewives franchise. Have watched all, around the globe, this gentleman delivered, brilliant hosting, same level, if not better as Andy Cohen. This moment rt here…you did it👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/L0rrzm5WHn — ItisZoé (@ngubane_zoe) May 11, 2023 However, some do feel that he could have pressed the cast harder on certain issues that happened this season, accusing him of picking sides.

MaBlerh has urged viewers to wait for part two of “The Real Housewives of Durban” reunion before they accuse him of allegedly taking sides. “Please guys let's wait for part 2 before allegations of me taking sides. 🙏🏾 #RHODurban #RHODurbanReunion,” he tweeted. Please guys let's wait for part 2 before allegations of me taking sides. 🙏🏾 #RHODurban #RHODurbanReunion pic.twitter.com/OQ8by0j3jq — The Emperor Of Umlazi (@MaBlerh) May 10, 2023 Other viewers are wondering where MaBlerh has been all this time, as he is proving to be “The Real Housewives” reunion host that is needed for the spicy and dramatic reality show.

In fact, he has left previous hosts in the dust. I’m talking about “The Real Housewives of Durban” previous host, comedian and presenter Donavan Goliath (S2) and TV and radio personality Phat Joe (S1), who also hosted the reunion for “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” (S2). The first “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” reunion was hosted by personality Moshe Ndiki and the Cape Town edition was hosted by Vusi Twala. While the reunion may not be about the host, they do find themselves being critiqued by viewers for how they steer the conversation and whether they hold the cast accountable for their actions during the season.