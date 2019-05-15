Photo by John-Mark Smith from Pexels

Britain's long-running tabloid show, "The Jeremy Kyle Show" has been cancelled after a guest that appeared on the show tragically died. The ITV talk show features confrontations between guests over issues like infidelity, betrayal and addiction.

On Monday, the channel was informed of the death of Steven Dymond, a guest who went on to the show to prove he had never cheated. Unfortunately, the 63-year-old was found dead on 9 May a week after filming the show, during which he took a lie detector test.

Upon hearing the news, ITV suspended the show immediately, however, according to Reuters, the show has been officially been canned after entertaining over one million people since 2005

The Jeremy Kyle Show taken off air and suspended indefinitely after death of guest who appeared on the show https://t.co/hofO0LFNuM pic.twitter.com/raaAC3r5uX — ITV News (@itvnews) May 13, 2019

The site said that ITV was Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster and that it has an extensive support system for participants before, during and after the show.

Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said the show had a loyal audience and had been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but it was the right time for it to end.

"Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show,” said McCall said on Wednesday.

However, ITV said it would still continue to work with host Jeremy Kyle on other projects.

According to The Guardian, "the decision to cancel the programme comes amid growing scrutiny of the aftercare offered to participants on reality TV programmes. There have also been calls for greater understanding of the impact that appearances – often exacerbated by clips circulating online for long after the initial broadcast – can have on the mental health of those who take part".