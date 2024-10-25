Jahzara Ranjith crowned South Africa’s first ‘Taste Master Junior’ champion

Cape Town teenager Jahzara Ranjith has baked her way into becoming South Africa’s first-ever champion of SABC2’s “Taste Master Junior”. The youngster outshone her competitors, Afton Mathys, who is also the Mother City, as well as second runner-up, Tineke Louw, a 16-year-old from Paarl.

Ranjith scooped the grand prize, which includes R150k from Capitec, R35k worth of KitchenAid appliances, R35k to spend at Samsung and a year’s supply of Clover dairy products. Jahzara Ranjith. Picture: Supplied. “My brain is not even registering this. I can’t believe that I actually won, I’m just so ecstatic,” Ranjith said. She also thanked God for her win as well as all those who supported her through the competition.

“My family, you guys (judges), the sponsors, kitchen crew, everybody, thank you so much. I can’t believe I actually won the first-ever ‘Taste Master Junior’. It’s such a surreal feeling.” In an Instagram post, she added: “What an absolutely unforgettable journey! I am so grateful and still in awe that I got to be part of such an amazing show. “First, a massive shoutout to the incredible judges, @zola_nene and @fritz_schoon – your wisdom and guidance were everything! You both pushed me to be my best, and I’ll forever carry your lessons.

“Thank you for believing in me and encouraging my creativity.✨” Ranjith dreams of studying medicine and plans to invest her winnings into her education. She also wishes to develop her passion for baking.

“Taste Master Junior”, a spin-off of the original award-winning series, showcased 12 talented young bakers, aged 13 to 17, competing in weekly challenges. Judged by celebrity chef Zola Nene and expert baker Fritz Schoon, the rising stars displayed their baking prowess, culminating in a dramatic finale. Nene took to Instagram to congratulate Ranjith.