Jason Greer. Picture: Supplied/M-Net

Earlier this year, M-Net announced that it will be bringing viewers the local version of the immensely successful international reality dating show franchise, "The Bachelor". M-Net also revealed that local heartthrob, former Sharks rugby player, international model and business owner Lee Thompson, would be the lucky man vying for the hearts of 24 beautiful and accomplished South African ladies from different backgrounds.

M-Net on Friday announced that popular presenter Jason Greer will be at Lee’s side as the host of the very first season of "The Bachelor South Africa," when the show kicks off on a romantic note on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

Well-respected in the industry, Jason has presented a number of successful shows, including M-Net’s award-winning "All Access" and the popular game show "Spellbound". Jason is also the narrator on M-Net’s wedding show, "The Wedding Bashers".

"To have been selected as the host for the local version of the most successful internationally recognised reality dating show is an incredible honour," Jason says. "I'm excited for the show and I look forward to sharing this journey with the rest of South Africa."

During his role as host on "The Bachelor SA," Jason will be facilitating the iconic rose ceremonies where he will arrive at the most crucial moments of the elimination ceremonies. In addition to his hosting duties, Jason will also serve as the mentor figure to Lee throughout his Bachelor journey.

The 24 ladies with a burning desire to find love on "The Bachelor SA" have yet to be announced. "The Bachelor SA" will be screened on M-Net 101 from Valentine’s Day, 14 February 2019.

Fans can visit www.mnet.tv/thebachelorsa and follow all the breaking news and conversations around the show on Twitter @MNet / #TheBachelorSA and on the official M-Net Facebook page.