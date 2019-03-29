Jordyn Woods. Picture: Instagram

Jordyn Woods is reportedly "mortified" by the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' season 16 trailer. The 21-year-old model - who has been best friends with Kylie Jenner for years and has appeared on the family's E! reality show several times - has reportedly been left devastated after the show's new trailer aired on Wednesday, as it shows Khloe Kardashian breaking down in tears over the allegations that her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Jordyn at a party in February.

Speaking about the trailer, a source told Us Weekly magazine: "[Jordyn is] obviously mortified by the trailer, and her mom is upset about it too, but they expected it. It's still difficult to relive, and Jordyn is glad to be out of L.A. while everyone is talking about it. It's humiliating and she is still haunted by it. She's trying to look fabulous on social media, but it's still a lot for any person to deal with."

In the clip, Khloe can be seen crying as she opens up about the alleged affair - which caused the end of her relationship with Tristan - and says it has been tough working through such a difficult period in the public eye.

She said: "It just sucks it has to be so public. I'm not just a TV show.

"Like, this is my life... Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever."

Later in the trailer, Khloe - who shares 11-month-old daughter True with the NBA star - is seen screaming in the car while she's on the phone.

She shouts: "My family is ruined."

Meanwhile, despite her differences with former flame Tristan, Khloe insisted she will never put their daughter in "the middle" of their problems.

A fan tweeted: "@khloekardashian hunny keep raising your daughter the best way you know how. All she needs is her mom. You're doing great. Keep ya head up. (sic)"

Khloe responded: "Thank you love! You're so very sweet. But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that (sic)"