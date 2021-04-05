Josh Mimbulu would’ve stayed longer in 'Love Island SA' villa if he could

Josh Mimbulu said that he was gutted to be dumped off “Love Island SA” because he was leaving behind all the people in the villa that he got to bond, love and grow with during his time on the show. The 23-year-old, Pretoria-based student, was dumped from the villa in a drama-filled two-part episode that saw five people leave “Love Island SA” . Josh caught many of the Islanders and viewers attention when arrived because of his good looks, and height. While he was making the most of his time in the villa, it, unfortunately, didn’t go the way he expected. Despite bonding with Tania when he arrived, this ultimately hit a plateau. He then found himself connecting with Summer, but it proved too late and he was booted. Talking about how everything turned out, Mimbulu said that he would’ve done things a little different, and would’ve liked to stay in the villa longer.

“If I could go back and do anything differently, it would definitely have been to not put most of my eggs in one basket so soon and explored the different avenues with the girls before making a final decision on who to pursue.

“As attractive as I thought Tania was before coming into the villa, I didn’t actually think we would hit it off as well as we did.

“Unfortunately, Tania felt that we weren’t moving at a pace that she would have liked, and subsequently, put a question mark next to our situation,” Josh explained.

“She felt that after two days, we were “stagnating at a surface level” and I wasn’t getting deep enough for her liking as soon as she wanted. I felt that if she had just allowed things to progress naturally we could have gotten there because it had only been two days.

“She eventually deemed our connection as a friendship and not a romantic one, and we drew a line under it,” Mimbulu said.

“Tats’ arrival to the villa simply gave her the chance to get to know someone new after we had decided that we were a friendship couple.

“When it comes to Summer, you need to remember that we only see 50 minutes of a whole 24-hours, and Summer and I naturally gravitated towards each other around the villa and I got to see the person she was which opened the door for us wanting to give it a go.”

Mimbulu said that the “Love Island SA” experience was a roller-coaster ride of emotions and feelings and that he genuinely loved the ride.

“I woke up every morning feeling like I was sitting at the top of the world. I truly believe that connections that I personally made in there were legitimate, because I did what I know, which was to lead with my heart, and this is what allowed me to make the friendships and emotional connections that I made.

“If there is anything that I could change about my experience, it would probably only be to make my stay in the villa a bit longer, but otherwise, the memories and experiences I made in there will be cherished forever,” he said.

“I don’t think the dust has settled because this is just the beginning of a new journey.”

He added: “What the next chapter holds for me is getting back on the rugby field for Tuks, getting back into coaching and producing more content more consistently and have a few more collaborative projects and ventures I would like to pursue as well.”

Follow Josh on Instagram, @joshy_97mims.

“Love Island SA” airs Monday to Friday and unseen bits on Sundays at 9.30pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101).