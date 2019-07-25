Uyajola9 host Jub Jub Maarohanye. Picture: Twitter

Jub Jub is set to expose five celebrities and two politicians for his #Uyajola99 "Durban July" edition. "Uyajola 9/9"’s presenter Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye did send out a warning shot to all the "cheaters" attending the prestigious annual Vodacom Durban July just a few weeks ago, and it seems the warning fell on deaf ears.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, "Jub Lama Swidamaningi" as he’s fondly known, announced he will be revealing snaps of some of Mzansi’s faves, including celebs and politicians.

“I’ll be revealing two images of two popular ministers doing the most from Durban July and 5 of your favorite celebrities on my Instagram soon,” he wrote.

I’ll be revealing two images of two popular ministers doing the most from Durban July and 5 of your favorite celebrities on my Instagram soon. #jubjub #jublamaswidamaningi #jubalesganga #jubjubsignaturechallenge — Jub Jub (@official_jubjub) July 23, 2019

While tweeps wonder who the culprits are, Jub Jub, made another announcement he has hit a 100K Instagram followers.

😂😂😂you never go wrong with uMsholozi — Borne🇿🇦 (@Fofoza_Junior) July 23, 2019

But we still waiting for Tira moes. pic.twitter.com/BE6cLHxmGJ — Lethokuhle Kambule (@IamLtkWarric) July 23, 2019

I have a feeling that Fiks and Lamola are the ministers tbh — Pati (@pati_hlogi) July 23, 2019

However, many warned Jub Jub that he's now messing with the wrong crowd.

You are venturing into a dangerous territory.

Organise your funeral policy in advance because your #uyajola99 body-guards won't protect you.



Politicians WILL ASASSINATE YOU boy.#jubjub #jublamaswidamaningi #jubalesganga #jubjubsignaturechallenge pic.twitter.com/EJsDaJhKil — Uncle Sammy🇿🇦 (@MashSammy) July 24, 2019