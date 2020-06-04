Jub Jub thanks viewers for supporting 'Uyajola99'

Sunday nights are not the same since the return of the new season of Moja Love’s "Uyajola99". The reality show, which exposes cheating partners, follows a similar format to the popular US series, "Cheaters". Each episode starts with a brief interview of the complainant, explaining why he or she thinks their partner is cheating. After investigating the allegations, the unfaithful partner is confronted and all hell breaks loose. Hosted by musician Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye, the reality show tops the trends list every week.

Mzansi has also witnessed the pain endured by some of the complainants after their worse nightmare is confirmed.

Although the show received heavy criticism initially, as of late Jub Jub seems to have won the hearts of many South Africans.

Every week he gets saluted for his hosting skills and intervention in helping those in need in a battle to curb infidelity.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Jub Jub thanked viewers for their continuous support.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, he said: “I want to thank you guys for supporting me. I want to thank you guys for believing in me. Last week, we were the third most viewed channel in the country. With my TV show now beating over 2,5 million viewership. Thank you to everybody. Please continue watching us."

Fans took to social media to show some love to their fave.

“You’ve always had our hearts... We’ve got you,“ commented Helly Skyber on Instagram.

“I like how you are always full of smiles, it shows passion and dedication to what you do,” added Litsepiso Sello.

“Haven't seen any of your shows but I've always admired you. Keep strong. I’m proud of your achievements. I will start watching for sure, much love," said another IG user who goes by the name Duchessignature.

Jub Jub has seen it all in the show and he has fielded his fair share of punches, dogs being set on him and dirty dishwater being thrown at him. Nonetheless, he keeps fighting the good fight against cheaters.

* Catch all the "Uyajola99" drama, Sunday at 9 pm, on Moja Love, DStv channel 157.