Jub Jub will be the host of Moja Love's new show Uyajola 9/9. Picture: Instagram



Mzansi's cheaters are in for quite the challenge when Moja Love's new show gets hits the small screen.

Titled "Uyajola 9/9 ," the show will be hosted by rapper-turned-host Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye and will follow the format of jilted lover writing into the show to expose their cheating partner.





Based on the advert that has been flighted over the past few weeks on the DSTV channel, the show promises to be lots of drama, tears and a couple of slaps are thrown in here and there for good measure.





The last time a show of this sort rocked audiences was in the form of a Johannesburg based community radio station Jozi FM. The show, allowed aggrieved partners the opportunity to confront their lovers, leading to very explosive listening. Now imagine all this with visuals added.





See the ad below:







